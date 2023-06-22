Jake Barnett on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show: AEW Dynamite discussion and the push for the Forbidden Door PPV

CategoriesAEW News Dot Net Notebook NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The latest Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show features Dot Net’s Jake Barnett discussing last night’s AEW Dynamite television show. To listen to the episode, click here.

Powell’s POV: Wade and Jake shared their thoughts on last night’s Dynamite, which featured Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki, and Sammy Guevara vs. Darius Martin, Action Andretti, and AR Fox, Jeff Jarrett vs. Mark Briscoe in a Concession Stand Brawl, Kris Statlander vs. Taya Valkyrie for the TBS Title, the show’s final push for Forbidden Door, and more.