NXT TV rating for the show featuring Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker for the World Heavyweight Championship

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 773,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 581,000 viewership count.

Powell’s POV: The Rollins appearance combined with the Gold Rush theme provided the show with a big boost in the numbers. NXT finished second in the Tuesday cable ratings with a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.16 rating. The June 21, 2022 edition of NXT 2.0 delivered 637,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating for a show headlined by Carmelo Hayes vs. Tony D’Angelo for the NXT North American Championship.