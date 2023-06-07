The Iron Sheik dead at age 81

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Pro wrestling legend The Iron Sheik (Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri) has died at the age of 81. The news was announced via his Twitter page.

RESPECT THE LEGEND FOREVER 😢 pic.twitter.com/Cr6CC9pXSO — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) June 7, 2023

Powell’s POV: The Sheik was an amateur wrestler in Iran and later became a coach for the U.S. team. He was trained to become a pro by Verne Gagne and Billy Robinson. He went on to have a tremendous career, which included a run as a transitional WWF Champion. Sheik defeated Bob Backlund to win the championship on December 26, 1983, and then lost it less than a month later to Hulk Hogan on January 23, 1984. Sheik remained with the company and had success as a tag team wrestler with partner Nikolai Volkoff during the early years of the Hogan era. Sheik’s career finally came to an end in 2010. He was recently featured in the latest season of the A&E Biography series on WWE legends. Here’s wishing his family, friends, and many fans the best during this difficult time.