WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns’ celebration and MITB qualifiers set for tonight’s Fox show

June 2, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Roman Reigns celebrates 1,000 days as WWE Universal Champion

-LA Knight vs. Montez Ford in a Money in the Bank qualifying match

-Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifying match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

