WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Roman Reigns’ celebration and MITB qualifiers set for tonight’s Fox show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.
-Roman Reigns celebrates 1,000 days as WWE Universal Champion
-LA Knight vs. Montez Ford in a Money in the Bank qualifying match
-Zelina Vega vs. Lacey Evans in a Money in the Bank qualifying match
Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment