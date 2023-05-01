WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for night one of the WWE Draft and the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.473 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 2.175 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: WWE had strong competition from night two of the NFL Draft, which produced over seven million viewers spread between ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network, plus two NBA playoff games that topped the Friday cable ratings. Smackdown finished first in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.67 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.54 rating. The May 6, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 1.998 million viewers and a 0.46 rating for the WrestleMania Backlash go-home show.