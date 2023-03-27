WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the penultimate edition before WrestleMania 39

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.219 million viewers for Fox, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 2.258 million viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: AEW Rampage aired on Saturday this week, so those numbers won’t be available until Tuesday morning. Smackdown finished second to CBS’s NCAA basketball coverage in the Friday night prime time broadcast network battle with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.59 rating. The March 25, 2022 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.180 million viewers and a 0.49 rating for the penultimate edition before WrestleMania 38.