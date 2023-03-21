3/21 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh, Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell and Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile in NXT Women’s Championship ladder match qualifiers, Chase U and The Schism meet in a debate

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer

NXT TV

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired March 21, 2023 on USA Network

Highlights from last week’s NXT show. It focused on Grayson Waller beating up Johnny Gargano at Johnny’s front yard in front of Candice LeRae and baby Quill Gargano…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

Pretty Deadly, Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, made their entrance in fashionable attire. Vic Joseph reminded viewers that Wilson and Prince are the hosts of the Stand and Deliver show at the former Staples Center in Downtown LA. They did their usual “Yes boy” catchphrase. Wilson said last week’s NXT should be scrubbed from history because Gallus cheated and they were also attacked by Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker.

Wilson said it was time to talk about outfits. Prince said that Breakker and Melo have horrible fashion. Prince was cut off by Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes making their entrance. Trick said that Pretty Deadly should mind they own business. Melo said he was so dripped out he was leaving puddles in this building (good line). Wilson tried to talk, but Trick said that they need to mind their business while adults are talking.

Prince said he can’t understand Trick’s language because they only speak in the King’s English. Trick Williams challenged Pretty Deadly to a tag team match on this week’s show, which Pretty Deadly accepted. Trick then switched things up by saying Pretty Deadly will be facing Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker, which caught Melo off guard. Pretty Deadly jumped Trick and Melo.

Bron Breakker ran out to clear Pretty Deadly from the ring. Breakker gave Wilson a military press onto Prince at ringside (and Prince saved Wilson’s life because Breakker missed the mark). Breakker helped Melo to his feet to end the segment…

Indi Hartwell and Tiffany Stratton were shown at different parts of the Performance Center heading to the ring…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Fun opening segment. Pretty Deadly are a good light-hearted act that can mesh in most promo exchanges. I like the added development in the Hayes and Breakker saga with both men respecting each other as dominant athletes. On another note, thank God Prince got there for the catch because Wilson was about to splat on the ground.

Cody Rhodes vs. Ludwig Keiser was hyped as Cody’s first Smackdown match in 6 years in an ad…

Trick and Melo were backstage. Melo didn’t like Trick setting up the tag team match. Trick said it was strategic to help Melo learn Bron’s moves. Trick hyped up Melo and said that Melo has the cheat code…

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in from the commentary table. Vic showed a Roxanne Perez tweet where Perez said she’s coming back, but not sure when…

Entrances for the next match took place…

1. Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell for a spot in the Women’s Championship match at Stand and Deliver. Indi got a quick one count after a shoulder tackle. Indi worked on Tiffany with shortarm shoulder tackles. Tiffiny came back with a boot and lariat for a two count. Indi came back at Tiffany with shortarm clotheslines. Tiffany regained control with a snap suplex. Tiffany gave Indi forearms to the kidneys followed by an Irish Whip into the corner.

Indi came at Tiffany with forearms, but Tiffany came back with a whip to the corner. Tiffany hit Indi with a backflip into a elbow. Hartwell dodged a double stomp. Tiffany regained control at ringside by tripping up Indi at the apron. The show cut to regular commercial.[c]

Tiffany gave Indi a hip attack into the 2nd rope. Tiffany flipped out of the corner. Indi hit Tiffany with a Belly to Back suplex. Both women traded forearms. Indi rallied with a right hand combo. Indi hit Tiffany with a draping face wash kick for a two count. Tiffany came back with a Power Slam on Indi for a two count. Indi avoided a slingshot Swanton and hit Tiffany with a spinebuster. Tiffany hit Indi wiht a rolling Senton and Mero Sault for the win.

Tiffany Stratton defeated Indi Hartwell via pinfall in 5:59 of on-air time to earn a spot in the Women’s Championship match at Stand and Deliver.

John’s Thoughts: Well worked match with the predictable outcome. Tiffany is getting pushed while Indi continues her role as a stepping stone babyface (Though I think she a capable of being in a meaningful program). I’m not a huge fan of them setting up a multi-woman match for the woman’s title at Stand and Deliver. I was really looking forward to the Roxy vs. Tiffany match they were teasing to see if Tiffany can steal the show. They also seem to be taking a really roundabout and contrived route to get to this match with the whole pass-out story.

The show cut to Gallus, Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, drinking pints and playing pool at the pub. Julius and Brutus Creed showed up. Both teams agreed to a pool game. Mark assumed the creeds drink milk. Brutus said that he wants what Gallus is having, but Julius gets crazy so they can drink water. Gallus won the pool game. Julius challenged Gallus to darts.

The Creeds won that game twice. Brutus said that they practice hard in the dojo and party hard outside. Gallus challenged The Creeds to a match at Stand and Deliver with the titles on the line to find out the true winner of this tied game. They agreed. When they all left the pub, they walked into The Creeds and Gallus about possibly joining in on that title match. The Creeds, Gallus, and the mob guys went back in the pub for business…

NXT North American Champion Wes Lee was shown heading to the ring…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Another example of Gallus coming off better in pretaped skits as opposed to the live mic. I also liked the cinematic style they used here to show a bit of slice of life. What I’m not the biggest fan of is WWE seemingly trying to “get everybody on the show”. They did it last week on Smackdown with the “Superstar showcase”. They’re doing it in NXT now with the Women’s title and tag team titles presumably.

A Lyra Valkyria cinematic aired. She was training inside of an abandoned building this time as opposed to the forest. She was shown doing parkour and even diving through broken windows…

John’s Thoughts: Lyra hasn’t impressed much in NXT yet, but I do really like her Lucha Underground style cinematics. Why is she the only one getting them? It fine, because she really comes off well in them. Looking forward to seeing more of Lyra in the ring (It looked like she was supposed to feud with Cora Jade, but Jade disappeared out of nowhere).

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Gigi Dolin about being in the women’s title match. She said it sucks that Perez had to be injured to set this up. Gigi said she’s not sorry about Jacy Jayne being injured. Tiffany Stratton cut in to brag about also being in the women’s title match. She said the championship is hers after she climbs the ladder to the top…

Wes Lee was in the ring with a mic talking about his plans for Stand and Deliver. He said he wants to prove he’s deserves to be champion. Lee said the cat was out of the bag that Shawn gave him the chance to pick four opponents after NXT_Annonymous showed everyone on Twitter. Wes was about to announce his first opponent, but Dragon Lee made his opponent.

Dragon took the mic and said he came to NXT to fight the best and Wes is considered one of the best. He said he likes the chaos of multi-person matches and would be honored to fight Wes. Wes said he’s followed Dragon’s career in North America and Japan. Wes said he’d see Dragon in LA.

JD McDonagh made his entrance and joked about two “Lee’s” in the ring putting each over. McDonagh said he’d take care of Dragon after he takes care of Ilja. McDonagh asked Wes why he was even in the ring now. Wes said that Ilja’s about to rip McDonagh apart. McDonagh said that Wes not only would not be Champion when Ilja showed up, but Wes would probably not even be standing. Ilja Dragunov made his entrance…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Yep, WWE is definitely going with the “get everybody on the show” approach with their title matches on the card. At least the main title is contested one-on-one. It was a bit of a pain to recap the last segment because all of the Lee’s in the ring, which JD pointed out too. I wonder if Dijak would have a great match against Dragon Lee because he seems to have his best matches against people with the last name Lee? I remember chatting with him a few years ago at Cow Palace and his English was a bit rough. Looks like it’s gotten better and I’m hoping he ends up acclimating well to WWE.

A Miz and Maryse musical WrestleMania ad aired where Miz talked about his big balls and how he’s the host of WrestleMania…

NXT_Anonymous was creeping around and taking a video of Indi Hartwell tossing around stuff backstage. Zoey Stark showed up and mocked Hartwell for losing…

Fallon Henley confronted Kiana James backstage. James wanted to talk about their title defense. Henley wanted to talk about James cheating on Brooks with “Sebastian”. Henley talked about how she broke into Kiana’s office. Kiana said that Fallon has the wrong idea. Henley yelled that Brooks is family to him and she doesn’t want to see him hurt…

2. Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh. Ilja dominated JD with a jump kick. Ilja worked on JD with overhead power strikes. McDonagh came back wiht a leg scissors trip and slingshot corkscrew senton. McDonagh grinded Ilja into the corner with his knee and followed up with a clothesline for a two count. Both men took each other out with paintbrush swipes to the face. Both men got to their feet and fired up the crowd with fore stiff paintbrush slaps.

Ilja hit McDonagh with chained German Suplexes. Ilja did a tiger feint into a lariat on McDonagh. Ilja hit McDonagh with a hesitation knee strike and splash. JD recovered and staggered Ilja on the top rope with right hands. Both men brawled at the top rope with Ilja getting the upper hand. McDonagh grabbed Ilja by the hair and slammed Ilja to the ground. McDonagh dumped Ilja to ringside heading into picture-in-picture.[c]