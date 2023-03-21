Alicia Atout announces her departure from MLW

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Alicia Atout announced Tuesday that she received her contractual release from Major League Wrestling. “I’m officially a free agent!” Atout wrote on Facebook. “I’ve been granted my release from MLW. My time there allowed me to grow, be creative, and create some lifelong memories and friendships. I appreciate the opportunity and have so much love for that dope locker room. Life’s constantly changing and I’m psyched for future adventures. Looking forward to my next chapter in wrestling.”

Powell’s POV: Atout started as a backstage interviewer and then became a heel character when she played the role of Richard Holliday’s girlfriend. They worked well together and formed the top heel act when Holliday was chasing Alex Hammerstone for the MLW Heavyweight Championship. Holliday has since been sidelined due to a cancer battle, and Atout hasn’t done much on MLW television while he’s been on hiatus. It will be interesting to see what’s next for Atout and we obviously continue to hope for the very best for Holliday.