Powell’s Impact Wrestling Hit List: Kenta, Chris Bey, and Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Frankie Kazarian, Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde for the Knockouts Tag Titles, Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus, Steve Maclin vs. Heath

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling Hits

Kenta, Chris Bey, and Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Frankie Kazarian: This looked like a strong match on paper and it delivered. I could have done without the Impact World Champion looking like an easily distracted doofus when he spotted Steve Maclin watching him from the stage, but unfortunately that’s par for the course when it comes to babyfaces in all promotions. If nothing else, it made for an upset finish, as I expected to see the babyface trio go over since they are headlining the Sacrifice event in another six-man tag team match with Kushida, Alex Shelley, and Chris Sabin.

Steve Maclin vs. Heath: A good showcase match for No. 1 contender Maclin. Heath got a little offense, but Maclin was mostly dominant in methodically breaking down Heath before eventually putting him away. I’m a fan of Maclin’s work. That said, he needs as many dominant wins as possible. Maclin has taken some high profile losses

Jonathan Gresham and Mike Bailey vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus: A fairly random tag match that was also well worked. I’m typically not a big fan of makeshift teams consisting of two singles wrestlers beating established tag teams, but Steve and Taurus feel cemented as a mid-card duo. The backstage angle set up the Gresham vs. Bailey rematch, which should be very good.

Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. KiLynn King and Taylor Wilde for the Knockouts Tag Titles: The title change was obviously well timed with Valkyrie having debuted on AEW Dynamite the night before. Wilde’s witch act is an absolute dud, but I really like her being paired with the newly signed King, so hopefully the creative forces will move away from the campy nonsense and present them properly.

Impact Wrestling Misses

Eddie Edwards and Kenny King attack PCO: The Miss is due to the underwhelming reveal of King seemingly being the mystery person who saved Edwards from PCO’s desert attack. Assuming there’s not a twist coming, why keep the car driver’s identity a mystery if it was just going to be someone who is already on the roster who has an established relationship with Edwards? Impact has invested a lot of time and effort building to the Edwards vs. PCO feud. The build already feels like it’s gone on too long and it looks like they intend to stretch it out for another month until the Rebellion pay-per-view.