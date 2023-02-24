Impact Wrestling No Surrender lineup: The full card for tonight’s Impact Plus and FITE.TV event

CategoriesUncategorized

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Impact Wrestling No Surrender event that will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada at Sam’s Town Live.

-Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann for the Impact World Championship

-Mickie James vs. Masha Slamovich for the Knockouts Championship

-“Death Dollz” Taya Valkyrie and Jessicka vs. “The Hex” Allysin Kay and Marti Belle for the Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Joe Hendry vs. Moose in a Dot Combat match for the Digital Media Championship

-Kushida and “Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin vs. Kenta, Ace Austin, and Chris Bey

-Steve Maclin vs. Brian Myers vs. Heath vs. PCO in a four-way to become No. 1 contender to the Impact World Championship

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Kon

-Busted Open Live with Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray

-(Pre-Show) Jonathan Gresham vs. Mike Bailey

-(Pre-Show) Gisele Shaw vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Powell’s POV: No Surrender’s pre-show starts at 6:30CT/7:30ET and will be available on YouTube.com in addition to Impact Plus and FITE.TV, which will host the pay-per-view event beginning at 7CT/8ET.