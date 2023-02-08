Jerry Lawler medical update

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jerry Lawler’s Twitter page supplied the following medical update on his condition after he suffered a stroke on Monday.

Update on Jerry: After suffering a massive Stroke Monday. He is now recovering in a Fort Myers, FL hospital. His speech is limited, but with rehabilitation will regain a full recovery. He thanks everyone for the continued prayers and will be back in the near future. pic.twitter.com/2Ge4XuKVr4 — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) February 8, 2023

Powell’s POV: The updates continue to be encouraging. Here’s wishing Lawler the very best in his recovery.