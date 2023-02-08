What's happening...

Jerry Lawler medical update

February 8, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jerry Lawler’s Twitter page supplied the following medical update on his condition after he suffered a stroke on Monday.

Powell’s POV: The updates continue to be encouraging. Here’s wishing Lawler the very best in his recovery.

