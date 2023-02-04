02/04 NXT Vengeance Day audio review: Powell and Moore on Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller in a cage match for the NXT Title, Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin for the NXT Women’s Title, New Day vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Chase U for the NXT Tag Titles, Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews in a best of three falls match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet) and John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Jason Powell and John Moore review NXT Vengeance Day featuring Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller in a cage match for the NXT Title, Roxanne Perez vs. Jacy Jayne vs. Gigi Dolin for the NXT Women’s Title, New Day vs. Gallus vs. Pretty Deadly vs. Chase U for the NXT Tag Titles, Carmelo Hayes vs. Apollo Crews in a best of three falls match, and more (62:11)…

Click here for the February 4 NXT Vengeance Day audio review.

