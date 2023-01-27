WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for Friday’s Royal Rumble fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci vs. Braun Strowman and Ricochet in tournament finals for a shot at the Smackdown Tag Titles

Powell’s POV: Strowman and Ricochet replaced Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in the tournament because Adam Pearce’s authority figure character makes strange decisions. Friday’s Smackdown will be live from Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My audio review will available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).