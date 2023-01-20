Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact In 60 theme

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan vs. Rich Swann vs. Rhino vs. Chris Sabin in a Golden Six Shooter for a shot at the Impact World Championship at No Surrender

-Death Dollz vs. Gisele Shaw and a partner for the Knockouts Tag Titles

-Trey Miguel vs. Mike Jackson for the X Division Championship

-Matt Cardona and Brian Myers vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey

Powell's POV: Director of Authority Santino Marella will choose Shaw's partner. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on "The North" Josh Alexander and Ethan Page. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET.