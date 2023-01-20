Chris Nowinski takes issue with Dana White’s “Power Slap” television show

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former WWE wrestler Dr. Chris Nowinski publicly criticized Dana White and TBS over the danger of the Power Slap: Road to the Title television series that premiered on Wednesday. Nowinski, the founder of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, took issue with the concussion signs that one of the contestants exhibited. “What’s next, ‘Who can survive a stabbing’?” Nowinski questioned on Twitter (read his full tweet below).

Powell’s POV: I watched the first episode and labeled it on social media as “The Dana White Concussion Hour.” It was sad to see men and women being knocked loopy while White and his two slap fighter friends giggled in delight. As someone who enjoys contact sports and MMA, Power Slap crossed a line for me, as it seems like the only goal is to knock the shit out of a defenseless opponent.