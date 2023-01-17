Tatanka announces he won’t be at WWE Raw XXX after all

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tatanka (Chris Chavis) announced that he will not be appearing on Monday’s Raw XXX. Tatanka, who previously announced that he would appear on the thirtieth anniversary show, wrote on Facebook.com today that while he was contacted by WWE five weeks ago, he will instead attend his son’s state championship wrestling meet.

Powell’s POV: WWE never officially advertised Tatanka. The current list of legends advertised for Raw XXX features Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Teddy Long, Jerry Lawler, X-Pac, Ron Simmons, and Road Dogg.