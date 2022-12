By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest MLW Fusion television show: Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker for the MLW Middleweight Championship, EJ Nduka vs Sultan del Aire, “Samoan Swat Team” Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa’i vs. Mark Davidson and Angel Fashion, and more (11:23)…

Click here for the December 9 MLW Fusion audio review.

