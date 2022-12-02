WWE Raw preview: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title match set for Monday’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Matt Riddle and Elias for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles

-JBL hosts a high stakes poker tournament

Powell's POV: Has anyone told Duke Hudson about the poker tournament? Raw will be live from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.