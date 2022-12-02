Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for Thursday’s show, Impact In 60 theme, ratings note

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s television show.

-Heath and Rhino vs. “The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin for the Impact Tag Titles

-Impact World Champion Josh Alexander appears

-Taya Valkyrie vs. Savannah Evans

Powell’s POV: Thursday’s top 150 cable ratings won’t be available until Monday, so there’s no way of knowing whether last night’s show cracked the list. Impact Wrestling airs Thursdays on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Impact In 60 nostalgia show airs at 6CT/7ET and focusses on Jordynne Grace. The Before The Impact show streams on Impact Plus at 6:15CT/7:15ET. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are available on Fridays along with my Impact Hit List and exclusive audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).