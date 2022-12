CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Robert Roode announced that he underwent neck fusion surgery. “C5/6 fusion is complete,” Roode wrote on Instgram. “Now the work begins. Recovery and rehabilitation. Looking forward to the challenge.”

Powell’s POV: The 46 year-old Roode hasn’t wrestled a match since late June. Here’s wishing the talented 24-year veteran the very best in his recovery.