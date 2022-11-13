NWA Hard Times 3 results: Trevor Murdoch vs. Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona for the NWA Championship, Kamille vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea Green for the NWA Women’s Championship, La Rebelion vs. Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx for the NWA Tag Titles, Cyon vs. Dak Draper for the NWA National Championship, Davey Richards vs. Colby Corino for the MLW National Openweight Championship

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NWA Hard Times 3 Pay-Per-View

Streamed live November 12, 2022 on FITE.TV

Chalmette, Louisiana at Frederick J. Sigur Civic Center

NWA Hard Times 3 Pre-Show

1. Matthew Mims defeated Anthony Andrews

2. “Slime SZN” Bu Ku Dao and J Spade defeated “The Miserably Faithful” Gaagz the Gymp and Sal the Pal to retain the WildKat Tag Team Titles

3. Anthony Mayweather, Da Pope, and JTG beat Alex Taylor, Jax Dane, and Mercurio in a Hardcore Team War

4. Jordan Clearwater over AJ Cazana for the vacant NWA TV Title

NWA Hard Times 3 Main Card

1. Max the Impaler (w/James Mitchell) defeated Natalia Markova

2. Davey Richards beat Colby Corino to retain the MLW National Openweight Championship

3. The Question Mark II defeated The Question Mark in a mask vs. mask match

4. Kerry Morton beat Homicide to win the NWA Jr. Hvt. Championship

5. Silas Mason defeated Odinson

6. “The Fixers” Jay Bradley and Wrecking Ball Legursky beat “The Spectaculars” Rush Freeman and Brady Pierce to retain the NWA U.S. Tag Team Titles

7. Cyon beat Dak Draper to retain the NWA National Championship

8. “Pretty Empowered” Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige over Madi Wrenkowski and Missa Kate to retain the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles

9. EC3 beat Thom Latimer by DQ

10. “La Rebelion” Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf beat Luke Hawx and PJ Hawx to retain the NWA Tag Team Titles

11. Kamille defeated KiLynn King and Chelsea Green in a three-way to retain the NWA Women’s Championship

12. Tyrus defeated Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a three-way to win the NWA Championship