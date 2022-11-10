Taryn Terrell announces her retirement from pro wrestling

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Taryn Terrell announced her retirement from pro wrestling on Thursday. “In my career, I often have not been able to be the first to ‘break my own news,'” Terrell wrote via her Instagram page. “At every company, it makes it to the public before I was truly ready to say anything. Anyhow, I have decided that it’s time to officially hang up my boots…forever. It’s so bittersweet.

“NWA gave me a wonderful opportunity to manage. The problem is, I can’t be beside that ring and find happiness. I love the ring. Being inside those ropes and connecting with the humans in the crowd fuels me. There’s no place like it. Therefore I asked for more. They gave me more and gave me really fun matches. I had complete, creative freedom. I was able to tell stories the way I saw them. I am grateful to Billy for allowing me a place to create and relive the moments inside that ring.”

Powell’s POV: The 36 year-old Terrell started her pro wrestling career by entering the WWE Diva Search contest in 2007. Although she didn’t win the contest, the company signed her to a developmental deal and she debuted on the main roster as Tiffany in 2008. Terrell was released by WWE in 2010 and had successful runs with TNA/Impact Wrestling, where won the Knockouts Championship in 2014. She debuted for the NWA in 2021 following a four-year break from the business. While only time will tell whether the retirement sticks, where’s wishing her the best in whatever comes next.