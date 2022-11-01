11/1 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Mandy Rose celebrating one year as NXT Women’s Champion, NXT Champion Bron Breakker’s appearance, Grayson Waller vs. R-Truth, Thea Hail vs. Kiana James, Odyssey Jones’ return to the ring, The Schism addresses the addition of Ava Raine

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired November 1, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Alicia Taylor was the ring announcer…

NXT started off with NXT Champion Bron Breakker making his entrance to the performance center ring. Breakker took the mic and said that Halloween Havoc was a monumental night for the locker room. He congratulated Wes Lee for climbing the ladder to win the North American Championship. He also congratulated Julius Creed for protecting his brother’s career. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince, Pretty Deadly, interrupted Bron Breakker and made jokes at Breakker’s expense.

Pretty Deadly entered the ring. Breakker asked Pretty Deadly what they want in a fake English accent (which kinda sounded like fake Australian). Prince mocked Bron for constantly winning. He said their defense last week was bigger and deserves a parade. Wilson said that they deserve more pomp and circumstance than Bron or Wes. Wilson said Wes acts like he’s in a Lifetime series. Wes Lee made his entrance and told Pretty Deadly to shut up. Lee thanked Bron for the congratulations. Prince said he doesn’t respect Wes and they need to talk about Pretty Deadly now. Bron said Pretty Deadly needs to quit bitching. Lee said he does think that Pretty Deadly have beautiful hair though.

Bron looked at Prince’s hair and agreed with Wes that it looked like the hair of an Angel. Bron said he’s willing to let Pretty Deadly have the spotlight. Wilson said thanks to “Bronson”. Lee gave a formal introduction to Pretty Deadly. PD did a pose. Pretty Deadly did their signature “Sideplate check”, and hip thrusts. Bron talked about the usual WWE pattern about someone always interrupting the champion’s show opening promo. Lee said he and Bron want to go after the tag titles. Lee talked about being a former champ, and how Bron never had the tag title. Bron asked Pretty Deadly for a title shot. Bron said he and Wes will be the new chanps.

Prince said this moment can’t get any worse. Queue, R-Truth made his entrance and did his What’s Up theme. Vic Joseph plugged Truth vs. Waller for after the break…[c]

John’s Thoughts: An okay segment. Nothing too special. As Bron pointed out. This is a WWE formula. I hope they don’t go the route of the two top singles wrestlers embarrassing the tag team champions in a tag team match (hey, Lee is a vulnerable babyface champ). I hope they move quick towards setting up Lee and Bron’s next feud. I wouldn’t mind if they set up Carmelo Hayes to be the one to take the belt off Bron, but we’ll see what WWE has in mind for Bron’s next feud.

R-Truth was apparently still doing his What’s Up song back from break. Grayson Waller made his entrance…

1. R-Truth vs. Grayson Waller. Truth gave Waller a soft slap to start. Waller fired up and pummeled Truth with strikes. Truth came back with a back elbow and lariat. Joseph noted that Lee and Breakker vs. PD for the titles was made official. Truth took down Waller with a side headlock. Waller got to his feet and hit Truth with a shoulder block. Waller did the “You can’t see me”. Truth tripped up Waller and put him in a headlock.

Truth hit Waller with a huracanrana and hip toss. Waller hit Truth with an STO. Truth recovered and caught Waller with a right hand. Truth caught Waller with a Tope Con Hilo, but his foot caught the top rope so he didn’t get as much air as you would have hoped. The show cut to PIP commercial with the ref checking on Truth.[c]

The camera solely focused on Waller during the break as Waller was drawing heat from the crowd. Medics were shown checking on Truth. This is an odd Picture-in-picture, because it’s just cuts between Waller stalling for time, and Truth getting checked on. Waller did a spinneronie during the break. The ref called for the bell when the show cut back. Alicia Taylor announced Waller as the winner via ref stoppage.

Grayson Waller defeated R-Truth via ref stoppage in 7:14 (closer to 4 minutes because they could have called the match before the PIP).

Waller took the mic and bragged about beating a veteran. He said NXT is Waller’s house and ain’t nothing gonna change that…

John’s Thoughts: Ooof. That was awkward. I don’t think it was a work because it looked like Truth didn’t get the air he wanted to. It could have ended up worse if his head caught the apron, and thank God it didn’t. I hope this wasn’t a big injury for Truth. That was an awkward Picture-in-Picture too, because they had Waller have to try to fill in 3 minutes of time just doing random things. Prayers out to truth and I hope he gets better.

Vic Joseph and Booker T checked in on commentary. They sent the show to Vic Joseph having a sitdown interview with the entire Schism faction. Joseph pointed out that Ava Raine is the talk on social media. He asked her “why the Schism”. Ava said nobody knew it was her and she showed everyone they were wrong. She said she’s been around WWE all her life, yet nobody took the time to know her. She talked about having surgery while she started with WWE and it was Joe Gacy that was the only person that reached out to her.

Ava said it’s not fair that Joseph isn’t asking Jagger and Rip why they joined. Joseph asked Gacy if he loves the national attention Schism is getting with Ava joining. Gacy said he’s missing the point. Ava isn’t joining to help Schism. Gacy said Ava is here because they accept her for who she is. Fowler talked about how they are being talked about more like other factions in the past. Fowler offered Joseph a smiley pin. Reid continued to prop up the Schism. Joseph presented a tweet where Cameron Grimes said that Ava is brainwashed by the Schism.

Ava said she sees more than Grimes ever saw. Ava said Grimes isn’t past the Schism, he just hired Gallows and Anderson to beat them up. Ava talked about how Gacy will beat Grimes next week in their final week. Gacy said the Schism is 4 roots one tree…

Javier Bernal was trying to gloat in front of Enofe and Blade. They were all standing in front of the office of Shawn Michaels. Odyssey Jones exited the office and said that he’s the opponent of Javi. Javi didn’t like this…

Kiana James was shown heading to the ring from backstage…[c]

John’s Thoughts: An ok first promo for Ava Raine and I’m going to wait and see if this ends up breathing new life into The Schism (Which is definitely the most boring act in all of pro wrestling to me). What I do like is that they are seemingly changing up their look a bit, which is needed. Fowler seems to have kept his Schism look, but Gacy and Reid are dressing more casually, with Reid even growing his beard back out. Gacy is also starting to look closer to the character he was playing when he was in Combat Zone Wrestling.

Indi Hartwell argued with Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons in the locker room. Hartwell told Stark to suck it up and not pout just for losing the match last week. The Locker Room had to pull both women apart when they jawed at each other…

Andre Chase was hyping up Thea Hail backstage. Hail got sad saying that something wasn’t right, nobody can hold the flag (Bodhi Hayward got released by WWE). Duke Hudson showed up and acted more caffinated than usual. Hudson led Hail to the ring and swung around the Chase U flag…

2. Thea Hail (w/Andre Chase, Duke Hudson) vs. Kiana James. James hit Hail with a knee to the gut. James used an armwrench to slam Hail to the mat. James worked on Hail for a bit with methodical offense. Booker T claimed that Chase U is one of those illegal universities. Hail escaped an elbow stretch with an armdrag. Hail tripped up James and hit her with a blockbuster. James reversed a crossbody with a body slam. James hit Hail with her twisting Paydirt finisher. Hudson put Hail’s foot on the bottom rope for the break. Chase sent Hudson to the back for cheating. James hit Hail with another Tornado Paydirt for the victory.

Kiana James defeated Thea Hail via pinfall in 4:20.

When Chase went to check on Hail, he was punched in the back by Charlie Dempsey. Dempsey tried to put Chase in a submission, but Duke Hudson ran out to chase away Dempsey. Hudson helped both Hail and Chase to their feet…

John’s Thoughts: A bit bittersweet. Sucks to say Hayward go because he was actually a really fun part of the Chase University act. His personality really shined. If I had to guess, either he didn’t want to continue in WWE, or his in-ring wasn’t progressing as much as the coaches would have hoped. Whatever it is, I hope he finds success down the road. Back to here, it looks like they might be going the comedic route with Hudson this time. Maybe it’ll be a good chance for him to show more personality, but I thought he was already showing good personality after the Grimes feud? Here’s hoping they stick with something with Hudson. They can always change him up on the main Roster because I don’t see goofball Hudson being what they want on Raw or Smackdown.

McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Josh Briggs, Brooks Jensen, and Fallon Henley about how Bron Breakker and Wes Lee are challenging for the tag team titles. They were excited to see who won. Fallon Henley was handed an envelope which she read. They didn’t tell us what it said…

Odyssey Jones made his entrance to the WWE Performance Center ring…[c]

Bron Breakker and Wes Lee were psyching each other up in the locker room. Robert Stone showed up to taunt Bron Breakker on behalf of Von Wagner. Stone tried to vouch for a title match for Wagner. Breakker told Stone to tell Wagner to face him face to face instead of sending his errand boy. He then told Stone to walk away or be stuffed in a locker…

2. Odyssey Jones vs. “Big Body Javi” Javier Bernal. Jones worked on Javi with a wristlock. Jones hit Javi with a nice body slam. Jones did a few Judo rolls over the back of Javi. Jai managed to land a few blows on Odyssey’s back. Odyssey managed to put Javi in an electric chair. Javi escaped and hit Jones with a few chop blocks on the injured leg. Javi put Jones in a sleeper. Jones went into the ropes several times to break it.

Jones tossed Javi like a boulder. Jones caught Javi with a shoulder block. Jones hit Javi with a hip tackle. Jones picked up the win after a Bossman Slam.

Odyssey Jones defeated Javier Bernal via pinfall in 3:20.

John’s Thoughts: Good to see Jones back. Not a huge fan of him being supper grinny and happy to be here (a la babyface Mark Henry and Finn balor). I’m still hoping for the day we see a mean streak from him because this man has the potential to be an extremely entertaining monster. He was okay in the ring and I’m looking forward to seeing how he develops.

Toxic Attraction were all shown heading to the ring from backstage…[c]

[Hour Two]