House of Glory “Genesis” results: Vetter’s review of Charles Mason vs. Ken Broadway in a ladder match for the Crown Jewel Championship, Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson for the HOG Tag Titles, Natalia Markova vs. Violet for the HOG Women’s Championship, Low Ki vs. Pentagon

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “Genesis”

Streamed on FITE TV

September 24, 2022 in Jamaica, N.Y. at NYC Arena

The venue is a night club, and attendance was perhaps 400. The ring was well-lit, but the crowd sat in the dark.

1. Nolo Kitano defeated Michael Fain, Darren Richardson, Ben Ruten, Roachie Roach, and Royal in a scramble match at 6:06. Fain, Roach and Richardson are Black men with the same swagger as Private Party. Ruten is a white man with dreadlocks. Royal is a Black man with blue hair. Kitano has competed here before; he has a ninja look and carries swords to the ring. Royal hit a Spanish Fly from the apron to the floor. Cool move. In the ring, we have a tower spot out of the corner, with Royal crashing down hard at 5:00. Kitano got a sword and teased using it. Instead, he hit a swinging neckbreaker for the pin. Decent enough scramble from a bunch of relatively-green workers, but really needed to be longer so everyone could show off some of their stuff.

2. Encore defeated Evander James at 6:45. James is a Bald black man, wearing a black T-shirt and black pants. Encore is a Black man with tight corn rows on his head, and he has guns that shoot dollar bills into the crowd. Encore hit an impressive delayed vertical suplex at 4:30. James dove into the corner, but Encore avoided it, got a schoolboy rollup, and scored the pin. I’ve liked what I’ve seen of Encore, both here and at prior HOG shows. James refused to shake hands after the match, earning some boos.

3. “Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black defeated Milk Chocolate at 14:35. Milk Chocolate is a team of one white man and one Black man; they hit each other in the stomach on the way to the ring, showing off their great abs; they wore identical red trunks. Lyon (who has a gut similar to Evil Uno) hit a moonsault by leaping off Black’s back. Milk Chocolate began working over Midas. Lyon made the hot tag and hit a belly-to-belly suplex and a swinging Boss Man side slam at 7:30. Lyon hit a lionsault, and Black hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Mane Event hit a team X-Factor faceplant move to score the pin. Good match. Lyon and Black play up the comedy look but are good wrestlers, and I liked what I saw, in my first time seeing Milk Chocolate.

4. Pentagon defeated Low Ki via count-out at 9:42. Low Ki was wearing his Hitman gear with a white button-down shirt and red tie. They immediately traded hard roundhouse kicks, both kipped up, and hit more. Awesome start. They brawled to the floor, and Pentagon dropped Ki’s head on the ring apron. They rolled into the ring, where Pentagon used a chair on Ki’s ankle at 4:00, and the commentators wondered how long the referee will let this go. Ki fired back with his back kick to the head, but he collapsed to the mat, selling the pain in his ankle. Pentagon nailed a lungblower for a nearfall.

Pentagon nailed a pump-handle sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall, and the crowd was hot. Pentagon flipped Ki in the air, but Ki hit a double stomp on the collarbone. Ki then hit a shotgun dropkick into the corner for a nearfall at 7:00. They brawled out of the ring and onto a ramp (which is at same elevation as the ring), where Ki hit a double stomp onto Pentagon’s chest. Pentagon dove from the ring onto the ramp, hitting a Canadian Destroyer, dropping Ki on the ramp. Pentagon dove into the ring, right before being counted out. Good match while it lasted,, and Ki is protected by not getting pinned. Medical staff rushed over to check on Low Ki (I am pretty sure this is all kayfabe; the Destroyer looked good but safe.)

Intermission

5. Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe defeated Evil Uno and Stu Grayson to retain the HOG Tag Titles at 15:31. Uno and Grayson both came out to the “Join the Dark Order” theme song. The Briscoes have been tag champions for 197 days, the commentators say. Jay and Uno opened. Grayson entered and hit a dropkick on Mark. Uno hit a running neckbreaker on Jay at 4:00. The Briscoes began working over Grayson in their corner, and they hit their team shoulder tackle at 6:30. Evil Uno entered and hit a German suplex on Mark Briscoe.

Jay threw a chair into the ring for Mark to use, and Mark launched off the chair, hitting a flip dive to the floor, at 9:00, and they brawled at ringside. In the ring, the Briscoes hit their team stunner move on Uno for a nearfall. Uno hit a double Flatliner move on both Briscoes. Stu made the hot tag and hit a tornado DDT. He powerbombed Mark into a guardrail on the floor. Back in the ring, Uno hit a sit-out powerbomb on Mark for a nearfall at 11:00.

Jay hit a hurancanrana on Stu. Stu avoided the Jay Driller. Jay hit a Rude Awakening neckbreaker, and Mark nailed the Froggy Bow elbow drop for a nearfall, but Evil Uno made the save. Stu hit an overhead belly-to-belly release suplex, tossing Mark onto Jay. This has been really good. The Dark Order hit a team Gory Bomb move for a nearfall, but Jay made the save. Jay nailed the Jay Driller on Evil Uno, but Uno immediately rolled to the floor at 15:00. Stu hit a double Pele Kick move. Mark nailed the Doomsday Device Clothesline on Stu to score the pin. Excellent match.

* The Mane Event hit the ring and demanded another title shot. The Briscoes got on the mic and declined the offer, and they turned and left. The commentary team were surprised at the Briscoes’ refusal, but they pointed out that the Briscoes have already beaten the Mane Event twice.

6. “Mighty Mante” Mantequilla defeated Grim Reefer to retain the six-way championship at 9:51. Mante is a masked luchador I’ve seen here before. I truly don’t know how Mante can defend a six-way title in a one-on-one match. Reefer wore a baseball cap, which gives me the vibes he doesn’t take the match seriously. Early on, Mante completely missed a dropkick but Reefer sold it anyway and fell to the floor. Mante hit a frogsplash for a nearfall. Reefer hit a second-rope DDT for a nearfall at 7:00. Reefer got out a joint and smoked during the match. Mantequilla hit a top-rope chokeslam to score the pin.

7. Violet defeated Natalia Markova to win the HOG Women’s Title at 9:05. Violet won a battle royal at the last show to earn this title shot. Mat wrestling to open, and Natalia jawed at fans on the floor. Violet dove through the ropes onto her at 3:00. In the ring, Markova hit a spin kick to the head and took control, choking Violet on the mat. Violet hit a German Suplex for a nearfall, then a rolling kick to the head for a nearfall at 8:30. Violet then hit a nice fisherman’s suplex with a high bridge for leverage to score the pin. New champ!

* NOTE: I’m interjecting to describe people who become involved in the next match. Carlos Ramirez is a tall, muscular Latino man who typically wrestles in blue jeans, and I always think of him as the Latino version of W. Morrissey. House of Glory’s roster also has a “police” tag team, a man and a woman, and they are generally a babyface comedy act.

8. Charles Mason defeated Ken Broadway in a ladder match to retain the Crown Jewel Title at 18:03. A rapper sang as Broadway walked to the ring; Broadway has star power akin to Montez Ford. Mason is wearing a tan business suit. Mason’s title is suspended from the rafters. They charged at each other at the bell, and Broadway clotheslined them both to the floor. They brawled up the ramp. In the ring, Mason hit Broadway with a ladder at 3:30. Lots of basic brawling. Mason choked Broadway with a crutch. He climbed the ladder and touched the belt at 9:00, but Broadway got up the ladder to stop him.

Broadway hit him with a chair, then he hit a Lungblower while using a chair against Mason’s back. Mason hit a German Suplex from the ring apron onto a ladder that was lying horizontally between the ring and the guardrail at 13:30, and the crowd chanted “holy shit!” Mason handcuffed Broadway to the bottom rope. Mason hit a pair of unprotected chairshots to the head. Mason started climbing the ladder, but Encore hit the ring and pulled Mason off the ladder. Carlos Ramirez hit the ring to brawl with Encore. Broadway got free, but Ramirez powerbombed him. Carlos tried to help push Mason up the ladder, but the female detective in the Cop tag team hit a low blow on Carlos. Meanwhile, Broadway and Mason brawled on the top of the ladder. Detective James hit the ring, presumably also to help Broadway, but instead, he pushed Broadway off the ladder! Broadway crashed to the floor, outside the ring. Mason then climbed the ladder and pulled down the title to retain. The announcers were livid that Detective James had turned on Broadway.

Final Thoughts: That was a fun tag match between the Briscoes and Dark Order, with great nearfalls and a satisfying finish, and that easily earns best match. Low Ki and Pentagon was really good, but a little too short, and had that expected cop-out finish, but it still earned second-best here.

The main event was a solid ladder match that had an entertaining finish and swerve, and that was good for third-best. While much of the rest of this roster aren’t well-known competitors, the matches were generally short and solid. The show clocked in at just under three hours.