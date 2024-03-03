House of Glory “Reckoning 2024” results: Vetter’s review of Mike Santana vs. Penta El Zero Miedo for the HOG Title, Alex Shelley vs. Mustafa Ali, Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs. Ken Broadway and J Boujii

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “Reckoning 2024”

March 2, 2024 in Jamaica, N.Y. at NYC Arena

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

HOG announced in February they are returning to using Triller+ to stream shows. So, outside of one event they placed on youtube, this is my first HOG show in about a year. The lighting over the ring was okay, though the fans were completely in the shadows. They are saying this is a legit sellout and it’s a deep room with narrow sides, so the crowd could be 800.

* A commissioner came to the ring. An MMA guy named Phumi Nkuta came to the ring; I don’t know who this is but he wore a suit and has three “Cage Fury” belts. Nkuta signed an MMA contract. His name is pronounced “Poo mee Nah koo tah” as the ‘h’ is silent.

1. KC Navarro defeated Nolo Kitano, Jay Lyon (w/Midas Black), Jay Armani, Rahim Royal, and Daron Richardson in a scramble to win the HOG Cruiserweight Title at 9:39. Kitano was champion entering the match. Midas has a singles match later in the show. Royal is Black and he wore a red outfit. Darin wore a black flak jacket like D’Lo Brown at one point. Navarro and Richardson traded offense early on. Royal powerslammed KC. KC hit a top-rope missile dropkick. One of Kitano’s ninjas hopped in the ring and hit some blows. KC and Lyon beat up the ninja, with Lyon hitting a moonsault. Royal hit a frogsplash. He hit a powerbomb on KC for a nearfall at 5:00.

Armani hit an Exploder Suplex, then a sit-out powerbomb. Lyon hit a double back suplex at 8:00 and that popped the crowd. Nolo hit an enzuigiri. Lyon hit a flip dive to the floor on the ninja’s. In the ring, Nolo went for a crossbody block on Lyon, but Lyon caught him and powerslammed him. KC hit a low blow uppercut and a Sliced Bread on Lyon for the pin! New champion!

2. Danhausen defeated Joey Silver at 7:45. Silver is the dork who has a light-up jacket and he tosses candy to the crowd; he reminds me of a 20-year-old Colt Cabana. Silver knocked him down with a shoulder tackle and did a hip swivel. Danhausen punched Joey in the face and Joey fell to the floor. They brawled on the floor. Silver had an oversized package of candy bars but he accidentally hit someone else in the head with it. In the ring, Silver hit a dropkick, then a missile dropkick at 5:30. Danhausen went to put a ‘curse’ on Silver but Joey “ducked” it. Danhausen poured his jar of teeth into Silver’s mouth and hit the Go To Sleep for the pin, with Silver spraying the teeth all over the ring. As expected, all cartoonish.

* Idris Jackson came to the ring but Danhausen and Joey Silver beat him and his manager up.

3. Kamar Kouture and Kiki Van Gogh defeated Ultra Violette and Diamond Virago at 10:56. Kiki is Black with reddish/purple hair, and she tied up Virago early on. Virago is Latina and similar to Zelina Vega. Kamar wore all black and has hair all the way down her back. Kamar and Kiki worked over Virago early on. Violette hit a snap suplex on Kamar at 5:00, and they began working Kamar over. Kiki made the hot tag and hit a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 7:00, and she traded forearm strikes with Violette. Kamar and Kiki hit stereo powerslams for nearfalls. Violette tied up Kiki in a submission hold on the mat, but Kamar made the save. Violette and Virago hit stunners. Kamar put both women on her shoulders! She dropped Virago, but then she hit a Cradle Shock slam on Violette for the pin. Clearly many of them are green but this was enjoyable.

4. Carlos Ramirez defeated Lance Anoa’i to retain the Crown Jewel Championship at 12:23. The tall, muscular Ramirez always wrestles in blue jeans, which always makes me compare him to Big Bill. These are two big men! Lance hit a headbutt that dropped Ramirez at 1:30. They traded punches. Ramirez hit a dive over the top rope. In the ring, Lance hit a Samoan Drop, and they traded more punches. Lance hit a suplex for a nearfall at 5:00. They brawled some more on the floor. Ramirez hit a swinging Flatliner in the ring for a nearfall at 8:00. Lance hit a cannonball in the corner for a nearfall.

Carlos hit a rolling kick and a standing powerbomb for a nearfall at 10:00. Lance nailed a top-rope frogsplash for a believable nearfall. This is a really good WWE-style big-man match. Carlos hit a coast-to-coast flying headbutt as Lance was tied in the Tree of Woe! Carlos immediately hit a pumphandle piledriver move for the pin. That was fun.

5. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz defeated Ken Broadway and J Bouji at 10:35. Broadway is taller and looks more like MLW’s Alex Kane. Bouji is shorter and looks like WWE’s Reggie/Scrypts. Trey and Broadway opened. The Rascalz hit some quick team offense. Broadway hit a Cena-style elbow drop on Miguel at 4:30. He hit a back suplex and kept Trey grounded. Wentz made the hot tag and hit a German Suplex on Bouji at 6:30, then a twisting Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. The Rascalz hit stereo dives through the ropes.Back in the ring,

Zach hit jumping knees on each opponent. Broadway hit a Flatliner on Wentz, and Bouji hit a springboard stunner; Broadway made the cover for a believable nearfall at 8:30. Bouji clocked the referee at 9:18! I presume the match is over via disqualification. However, Encore jumped in the ring and hit a uranage on Broadway. Wentz hit his flying double knees on Bouji. The ref woke up and counted the pin on Bouji.

* Intermission was edited out, but the sound is almost inaudible when they returned.

6. Charles Mason defeated Midas Black (w/Jay Lyon) at 19:33. Mason wore a dark blue seat and tie today; he’s actually looking fairly stylish. Mason tried to stall in the ropes, but Midas hit some stomps in the corner. Midas hit a dive to the floor. In the ring, Midas hit some dropkicks, and Mason bailed to the floor at 2:30. (The sound suddenly returned at this point.) In the ring, Mason sprayed fluid in his face and hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Mason hit a chokeslam at 5:30 and he peeled off his shirt. He dove onto Lyon on the floor! Back in the ring, he choked Midas with his shirt. He’s got a better physique than you’d expect, and he kept Midas grounded. He hit a discus clothesline at 9:00.

Midas fired back with a German Suplex. Mason applied a sleeper. Midas hit a leg lariat. He hit a series of clotheslines in the corner at 11:00 and was fired up. Midas hit a springboard stunner for a nearfall. Mason hit a Tower of London-style stunner. Mason shoved Midas shoulder-first in the corner He hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall at 13:00. They traded chops. Mason hit a piledriver for a nearfall. Midas hit a DDT for a nearfall. He hit a 619 at 16:30, then a top-rope elbow drop for a believable nearfall. He hit a European Uppercut.

Mason hit the Gotch-style Tombstome Piledriver for a believable nearfall, but he pulled Midas up before the pin! Mason hit some more punches and he went for a chair at ringside, but Lyon grabbed it and held on. It allowed Midas to get a rollup for a nearfall. Midas leapt off the ropes, but Mason caught him and applied a sleeper on the mat. Lyon urged his partner to hang on, but Midas tapped out. These two are such cartoonish characters but they just put in an incredibly compelling back-and-forth, engaging match. Mason got the chair and hit Lyon over the back, too.

7. Mustafa Ali defeated Alex Shelley at 11:56. No title belts for Shelley tonight (he holds Prestige and Revolver belts). Ali wore the TNA X Division Title belt. The crowd was hot before they even locked up. Shelley immediately tied up Ali’s arm in the ropes. Ali also worked the left arm. Shelley tied him in a bow-and-arrow. Ali ‘kicked sand’ at Shelley. Ali hit a dropkick at 3:30. He set up for a dive but Shelley cut him off. As Alex got in the ring, Ali caught him and hit a neckbreaker. Shelley hit a hard kick from the ring apron as Ali was on the floor at 6:00, and they brawled at ringside. Shelley suplexed him onto the apron and he stomped on the left elbow.

Shelley applied a straitjacket sleeper in the ring and kept Ali grounded. Ali hit a spin kick at 8:00. Ali hit a rolling neckbreaker. Shelley came off the ropes but Ali caught him with a dropkick and got a nearfall. Nice timing on that one. Shelley hit a Flatliner into the middle turnbuckle at 9:30 and was back in control. He hit a stiff kick to Ali’s spine and got a nearfall. He applied the Border City Stretch, but Ali got a foot on the ropes. Ali hit some dropicks in the corner, but Shelley hit a superkick at 11:00. He set up for Shellshock, but Ali avoided it and hit a DDT. Ali missed a 450 Splash and Shelley immediately hit the Shellshock. Shelley applied the Border City Stretch, but Ali flipped him over and got the flash pin out of nowhere! Very good match.

* Mustafa got on the mic. He said when men have a problem, they meet face to face. Ali said he’s the future of the industry “but none of it would have happened if it wasn’t for guys like you.” He said he respects Shelley and they shook hands. The crowd loudly chanted “TNA!” Alex got on the mic and said “those three letters mean a lot to me, and it has nothing with me spending a good chunk of my career there.” He said it’s important because there’s a place for guys like Ali to go to reinvent themselves. Shelley then thanked the fans for coming out to support them. Shelley left, and Mustafa called out Amazing Red, who he will face during WrestleMania week, but isn’t here tonight. “That man has left me hanging.” He told Red “I’m going to end you.”

8. Mike Santana defeated Pentagon Jr. to retain the HOG Title at 9:24. Santana has had a great run of late in the Northeast indies. Pentagon got on the mic and said he would “kill” for this title, but added “nothing personal,” and they shook hands. Quick lucha reversals at the bell. They brawled to the floor. Pentagon set up for a dive but Santana threw a chair at his head at 2:00. In the ring, they hit simultaneous kicks and were both down, and that popped the crowd. Santana hit a superkick, then a stunner for a nearfall at 4:00. Santana hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, then a rolling cannonball in the corner for a nearfall. Pentagon hit a doublestomp on Santana as Mike was tied in the Tree of Woe at 7:00.

Pentagon nailed a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall. They got up and traded chops. Pentagon hit a Canadian Destroyer at 8:30 for a nearfall. Santana hit a Destroyer; Pentagon hit a second destroyer! Alex Shelley appeared at ringside and distracted Pentagon! It allowed Santana to get a rollup for a nearfall. Santana then hit a discus clothesline for the pin. Good match, but no one expected the Shelley distraction and it ended rather quickly before peaking, so that’s disappointing.

* Shelley got on the mic and told the fans to “shut the f— up for a second.” He put over Wrestling Revolver (again he’s champ there!) He challenged Santana to a title-vs.-title match at the Revolver-HOG show coming WrestleMania weekend! Santana called Alex a “scumbag.” He vowed he would “f— you up.” Shelley left. Pentagon spoke in Spanish for a couple minutes before thanking the crowd in English.

Final Thoughts: A good show. I wouldn’t have expected it going in, but I’ll go with Midas-Mason for best match. They just put everything into that match. Ali-Shelley was fine, but yet you know they never got to a third gear they could; it wasn’t as good as Ali’s matches last weekend against Chris Sabin or Alex Shelley. They definitely left more on the table for an even better match down the road. A strong main event, even with the screwy finish, takes third. Again, Ramirez-Anoa’i had a really good WWE-style big man match and that deserves recognition too. I’m really glad these shows are back on Triller+.