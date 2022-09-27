Tony Khan reportedly won’t grant contractual releases, Malakai Black says he did not receive a conditional release

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW executive Tony Khan has decided against granting contractual releases to those who have requested to be let out of their deals, according to Dave Meltzer of WrestlingObserver.com. In related news, Malakai Black, who recently confirmed that he asked for his release, took to Instagram to dispute reports that he was granted a conditional release and added that he could return to AEW soon.

Powell’s POV: I have mixed feelings on Khan’s decision. He has every right to enforce the contracts. That part is indisputable. At the same time, if a highly paid talent who isn’t living up to the company’s investment is disgruntled and wants out, releasing said wrestler would be an easy way for Khan to save money and perhaps improve the locker room atmosphere. Just to be clear, that’s a general statement and is not meant to suggest in any way that Black hasn’t lived up to the company’s investment in him or that he’s been an issue in the locker room.

House of Black members Buddy Matthews and Brody King have also indicated via social media that they are not leaving AEW. Black also stated that he’s actually received death threats from fans who were upset over reports that he had been granted his release from AEW. Seriously, people, seek mental help if you are this upset by the thought of a wrestler potentially leaving a company.