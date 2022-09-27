NXT postpones live events due to Hurricane Ian

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that the live events scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Tampa, Florida and Dade City, Florida have been postponed due to the threat of Hurricane Ian. The Tampa show has been pushed back to December 17, while the Dade City event will now be held on November 11.

Powell’s POV: Tickets purchased for the original date will be honored at the new events. AEW’s Tony Khan also announced that attendance at this week’s AEW Dynamite is voluntary for anyone affected by the storm.