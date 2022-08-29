8/29 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the tournament final for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz in a non-title match, Kurt Angle appears, Seth Rollins and Riddle meet face-to-face, Sami Zayn and The Usos appear

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,527)

Live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at PPG Paints Arena

Aired August 29, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] The Raw opening aired (it still doesn’t include the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion or the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, but Brock Lesnar is featured)… Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton were on commentary, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

AJ Styles made his entrance while the broadcast team hyped previously advertised matches and segments. Dolph Ziggler made his entrance to his shit-tastic entrance theme. A video recapped Edge beating Damian Priest in last week’s Raw main event. Judgment Day made their entrance…

1. AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest (w/Rhea Ripley). Styles sent Priest to ringside a little over a minute into the match, then leapt over the top rope and hit him with a forearm on the floor. After roughly seven minutes of entrances and videos, they cut to break a little over a minute into the match. [C]

Ziggler was isolated coming out of the break. Styles took a hot tag and went on the offensive. He eventually rolled Priest into a Calf Crusher. Balor pushed the bottom rope forward so that Priest could reach it to break the hold. Ziggler hit Balor from behind at ringside.

Priest put Styles down with a backbreaker and went for his finisher. Styles stuffed it and performed an enzuigiri. Ziggler tagged n. Priest backdropped Styles and then Ziggler rolled up Priest. Balor threw a kick that Ziggler blocked. Priest hit a distracted Ziggler and then chokeslammed him before pinning him…

Finn Balor and Damian Priest beat AJ Styles and Dolph Ziggler in 8:30.

After the match, the Judgment Day trio were heading to the back when footage aired of a vehicle arriving at the building. Edge exited the vehicle, and then Priest told Balor and Ripley that he had something to say. The trio headed back to the ring while a “We Want Edge” chant broke out… [C]

Powell’s POV: There was nothing particularly memorable about the match, but I like that they gave Judgment Day a win after Priest took the main event loss last week. The timing of Edge’s arrival was an amazing coincidence! But I do like the way it served as a hook heading into a break.

Ripley, Balor, and Priest all had mics and took turns talking. Balor was upset that he hasn’t had his own A&E documentary like Edge and Rey Mysterio. Priest said he was a man of his word and didn’t have the other Judgment Day members at ringside last week. He said Edge isn’t in his hometown this week and said he’s all alone. Priest called for Edge to face his judgment day.

Edge made his entrance. He stopped in the entryway and said that Judgment Day made some valid and ridiculous points. Edge said he and Rey didn’t come back to steal their glory. Edge said came back to Balor how to reach his glory, but his ego was too big and got in the way. Edge warned Ripley to watch herself or she’d find out why Beth Phoenix is called The Glamazon.

Edge said he and Priest went to war last week and boasted that he beat Priest. Edge said he was by himself while the three of them were looking angry and emo like they couldn’t score tickets to the My Chemical Romance tour. Funny. Edge said that the trio sat under his learning tree and didn’t pay attention. Edge told the trio that he did not come alone.

Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio entered the ring and hit Balor and Priest with kendo sticks. Dom ended up alone in the ring with Ripley, who told him to put the kendo stick down. Dom eventually lowered the weapon and let Ripley take it from him.

Edge and Rey entered the ring. Ripley wound up with the kendo stick and teased using it. She laughed at the babyfaces and backed to the ropes. Balor and Priest pulled her to ringside. Priest said they weren’t done yet…

Powell’s POV: Good segment. I like that they were leaning into the weirdness that is the relationship between Dom and Ripley.

Footage aired from last week of Dexter Lumis dressing up like a security guard and abducting The Miz. Graves referred to Lumis as a “disgruntled former NXT superstar”…

An interview conducted “earlier today” by Kevin Patrick with The Miz and Ciampa was shown. Patrick wanted details about Lumis. Ciampa tried to shut him down. Patrick persisted. Miz told him that they didn’t want to talk about it…

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair was shown walking backstage with Alexa Bliss and Asuka… [C] Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah delivered a brief backstage promo expressing confidence that they would win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles… Belair, Bliss, and Asuka made their entrance…

2. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Dani Mo, Kayla Sparks, and Katie Hart. The enhancement team’s names were mentioned by the broadcast team, but they did not get televised entrances or a graphic listing their names. Belair hit a KOD one one opponent, and then Asuka forced Mo to tap to a submission hold…

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka beat Dani Mo, Kayla Sparks, and Katie Hart in 3:25.

Belair, Bliss, and Asuka delivered a post match promo in the ring about facing Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky at WWE Clash at the Castle…

Powell’s POV: A simple squash win for the babyfaces. The six-woman tag match at Clash at the Castle should be good, but I am more excited about turning the page and whatever comes next for the wrestlers involved.

Backstage, Ciampa was giving Miz a pep talk when Adam Pearce entered the room. Pearce said Miz has the support of the company and said they could give him counseling or someone to talk to. Miz said he didn’t want to talk about it. Pearce said Lumis was released. He noted that Miz declined to press charges. Miz said he had nothing to say. Pearce said he was just trying to help. Miz asked why he put him in a match with Bobby Lashley if he was trying to help. Ciampa told Pearce to leave…

Kurt Angle was introduced by Mike Rome. Angle came out wearing a ring jacket, sweatpants, and a gold medal. He played to the hometown crowd and then hyped the Clash at the Castle event, saying the pay-per-view would be so good that fans wouldn’t want to miss it. Alpha Academy’s entrance theme interrupted Angle. Chad Gable and Otis walked out… [C]

Angle was in the ring with Gable and Otis coming out of the break. Gable labeled Angle a personal hero and said his story motivated him. Gable taunted the live crowd. He told them that there was an Olympic hero in the ring “and Kurt Angle” and told them to show some respect. Funny.

Gable told Angle that they were making him an official member of Alpha Academy for one night only. Otis gave Angle his own Alpha Academy jacket. Angle said he would pass and tossed the jacket back to them. Gable told Angle to tell him it wasn’t true that he turned down the offer. Angle tried to deliver his “damn true” line, but Angle shooshed him.

Angle shooshed Gable, who took offense. “You don’t shush a shoosher, I do the shooshing here,” Gable said. Angle and Gable went back and for with shooshes. Gable told Otis to show Angle what happens when you turn down an offer from the Alpha Academy.

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins made their entrance and stood by Angle in the ring. Ford grumbled about having their bus messed up on Smackdown. Ford said Alpha Academy was in the right place at the wrong time.

Gable said they would face them the Profits on one condition – Angle had to join Alpha Academy and do what he says day in and day out while he coaches him to the next level. Ford set up Angle, who delivered “It’s damn true” line… [C]

Powell’s POV: I really wanted to like this more than I did. It was cute, but I was hoping for something stronger considering how funny both guys can be.

[Hour Two] Smith announced Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest for Saturday’s Clash at the Castle event…

3. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins vs. “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis. Kurt Angle was seated at ringside. Gable performed a dragon screw leg whip on Dawkins, who was then isolated. Ford tagged in an had Gable down when he went to the rope. Otis cut off Ford, and then Gable ran up the rope and suplexed Ford. [C]

Dawkins hoisted up Gable and tagged in Ford, who went up top. Gable suplexed Dawkins, but Gable hit him with a top rope crossbody block that Gable rolled through and got a two count. Otis tagged in and worked over Ford. Gable hit a top rope headbutt and had Ford pinned, but Dawkins broke it up.

Gable lowered the straps of his singlet and taunted Angle before putting Ford in an ankle lock. Ford teased tapping before he got to his feet and backflipped out of the hold. Ford took Gable down and put him in an ankle lock. Gable was on the verge of tapping when Otis entered the ring and splashed Ford to break the hold.

Otis went to ringside and told Angle to join Alpha Academy. Dawkins hit Otis with a shoulder block that sent Otis tumbling over the broadcast table. in the ring. Gable went for a rolling suplex, but Ford landed on his feet. Dawkins shoulder blocked Gable into Ford, who caught him in midair and hit him with a nice suplex. Ford followed up with a top rope splash and scored the pin.

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins defeated “Alpha Academy” Chad Gable and Otis 16:00.

Afterward, the Profits presented Angle with a solo cup. They toasted and drank, but Angle spat his out. Angle pulled out three small bottles of milk and they toasted again. Angle tossed some of the plastic milk bottles into the crowd…

Seth Rollins and Riddle were shown getting mic’d up in separate locations. Graves left the broadcast team to conduct the interview with Rollins and Riddle for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: The stipulation for the tag match was corny and didn’t add anything, but the ring work between the two teams was really strong. The Angle milk gag never gets old for me, so I enjoyed that routine more than what he and Gable did before the match. Not that it should surprise anyone, but Angle looks incredible for his age.

Pittsburgh imagery was shown. Smith boasted that he went to the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preseason win over the Detroit Lions game over the weekend, and then members of the Steelers team were shown in the front row…

Smith set up footage from earlier in the day of Riddle talking on a phone outside the building when Rollins arrived. The overhead camera showed them fighting and quickly being pulled apart…

Graves sat on the backstage ring set and interviewed Rollins and Riddle, who was listed as Matt Riddle on the onscreen graphic. Both wrestlers were in separate locations. Rollins said Riddle has been a thorn in his side ever since Money in the Bank. Rollins said it’s his time, not Riddle’s time. Rollins said Riddle isn’t on his level. Riddle said Rollins is afraid that he’s going to embarrass him just like Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes did.

Rollins said nobody likes Riddle or the way he talks. Rollins said when he finishes the job, it will be for everybody. Riddle said he was going to be around for a long time and told Rollins to get used to it. Rollins said he would put Riddle on the shelf just he did Rhodes if he needed to. Rollins said he was going to move on to the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and there was nothing Riddle could do about it.

Graves asked what viewers could expect from their match. Rollins said he would steal the show and Stomp Riddle’s head into the mat one more time and show who the man really is. Riddle said there’s only one man in Rollins’ marriage and that’s Becky (Lynch)…

Powell’s POV: I’m digging the more serious Riddle. It stood out even before the commercial break. He wasn’t smiling or acting like it was all fun and games. He had a serious look and maintained in throughout the back and forth with Rollins. I’m sure we’ll still get more Riddle humor, but its nice to see him flip the switch for this more serious program.

The Miz and Ciampa were walking backstage together. They passed a security guard. Miz stopped and stared at the security guard. Ciampa asked if he was ready. Miz said he was and they started walking again… [C] The broadcast team touted Bad Bunny winning the MTV VMA Artist of the Year Award…

Graves was back on commentary. Smith set up footage that was filmed between Rollins and Riddle after the interviewed aired. Rollins said Riddle spoke about his family, so they should talk about his. He said Riddle doesn’t have one because his wife divorced him and took their kids with her. Riddle asked where Rollins was. “I’m gonna f— you up,” a censored Riddle said…

Powell’s POV: Damn. That was uncomfortable, but it certainly added to the realism and intensity of the feud. It feels safe to assume that they would not have gone there prior to the creative change.

Bobby Lashley made his entrance followed by Miz and Ciampa. Graves said Miz is traumatized after being attacked by Dexter Lumis last week…

4. U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley vs. The Miz (w/Ciampa) in a non-title match. Miz was dumped to ringside early and backed into Ciampa. A jittery Miz turned around with his fist cocked. Lashley knocked both men down. [C]

Miz caught Lashley with a kick through the ropes and then slammed his head on the broadcast table. Miz ran Lashley into the ring steps, then stood with Ciampa against the barricade. Ciampa clapped, Miz looked behind him while continuing to act traumatized.

Back in the ring, Lashley caught Miz leaping off the top rope and put him down with a Flatliner. Lashley eventually slammed Miz to the mat. When Miz stood up, Lashley wanted to spear him, but Ciampa pulled Miz to ringside. Ciampa passed the laminated card to Miz, who wanted to use it as as a weapon until the referee caught him.

Ciampa hit Lashley while the referee was distracted. Miz put Lashley down with a DDT and got a near fall. Miz set up for his finisher, but he released Lashley and pointed to the crowd where Deter Lumis was standing. Miz told Ciampa about it. By the time Ciampa looked, Lumis was gone. Lashley put Miz in the Hurt Lock and got the win…

U.S. Champion Bobby Lashley beat The Miz in 10:50 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: I’m mildly intrigued by Miz being traumatized by Lumis. It felt odd that Lashley didn’t just destroy Miz while he was off his game, but it’s going to take a lot more than that to damage Lashley at this point.

Edge presented Kurt Angle with photos head had made of what Edge said were some of their greatest moments. The photo boards had messages on the back apologizing to Angle for the various times he beat hm in those photos and for starting the “You Suck” chant. The last one read, “You still suck” on the back. Angle laughed. Edge left the room. Angle went to show the photos to Rey and Dom, then found the message on the back. “He did it again,” Angle said.

Rey told Dom that he needed Edge’s experience at WWE Clash at the Castle. Rey said he still needs Dom in their corner. Dom said he understood and would have their backs…

Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn were shown walking backstage together… [C]

Powell’s POV: Edge pulling another one over on Angle was cute. Meanwhile, Dom is totally joining Judgment Day and I’m looking forward to it.

Various crowd shots were shown. One of the fan signs was in support of Sasha Banks and Naomi. The broadcast team set up a video package narrated by Stephanie McMahon regarding the Connor’s Cure charity and its start in Pittsburgh. Titus O’Neil was shown in the crowd with cancer survivors…

Sami Zayn made his entrance with Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso (Sami dancing to the Usos’ entrance theme is wonderful).

[Hour Three] Footage aired of The Bloodline destroying Drew McIntyre on Friday’s Smackdown. A Tweet photo showed McIntyre’s ravaged back following the beatdown. Damn. Smith hyped Reigns celebrating two years as champion on this week’s Smackdown.

The Usos took turns touting Roman’s success and hyping the celebration for Reigns. Sami interrupted Jey and said Reigns personally appointed him as the master of ceremonies for the night. Jey was pissed that Sami interrupted him and stared him down. Sami changed his focus to raving about the Usos. Funny. Jimmy said The Bloodline is running Raw and Smackdown.

Kevin Owens made his entrance with a mic in hand and said the Bloodline doesn’t run Raw because it’s still the Kevin Owens Show. He said he was happy they were there because he wanted them to remind their boss that he still owes him one.

Jey asked Sami if Owens was his boy. Owens asked the same. “Well, yeah, technically, yes,” Zayn said. Jey told Sami to get Owens before he does. Zayn told Owens that Reigns doesn’t owe him or anyone anything ever. Owens said he didn’t think Sami could look stupider than when he grew out his insane hair.

Owens said it’s sad that Sami has forgotten that he’s actually one of the greatest in-ring performers of all-time, but now he’s a clown for The Bloodline. Owens told Sami to look in the mirror and reassess things. Zayn looked like Owens’ words got to him, but then he defended his position with the Bloodline.

Zayn said Jimmy likes him. Zayn and Jimmy did their hand slapping routine. Zayn said he and Jey are working on it. Zayn said Roman likes him. Jey told Owens to leave or they would drop him like they did McIntyre. Owens teased leaving and then climbed onto the ring apron instead.

Owens entered the ring said he didn’t forget that Jey and Paul Heyman are the reasons why he didn’t beat Reigns eighteen month ago. Owens said they could celebrate two years of the Jey having his head up Roman’s ass. Zayn tried to play peacemaker. Jey moved Sami out of the way. Owens said he thinks this is the part where they drop the mic and have a referee come out. Owens dropped the mic and a referee ran out… [C]

Powell’s POV: I hope they get everything there is to get out of Sami being with The Bloodline, but it will be huge if he and Owens eventually team up to feud with The Usos.

Undertaker’s one-man shows were hyped for this weekend in Cardiff…

5. Kevin Owens vs. Jey Uso (w/Jimmy Uso, Sami Zayn). The match quickly went to ringside where Owens ran Jey into the ring steps. Jey took control back inside the ring briefly. Owens set up for a powerbomb on the bottom half of the ring steps, but he was distracted by Jimmy. Jey superkicked Owens and then performed a Samoan Drop on the ring steps. [C]

Jey had Owens on the ropes. Owens fought him and performed a fisherman’s buster style suplex from the ropes. Owens went to the ropes, but Jey cut him off and joined him on the ropes again. Owens headutted him away and then performed a Swanton Bomb for a near fall.

Jey tried to rally with a superkick, but Owens blocked it and hit one of his own. Jey avoided the Popup Powerbomb and then suplexed Owens. Jey followed up with a top rope splash for a near fall. A short time later, Owens superkicked both Usos and hit a top rope frogsplash on Jey for a near fall of his own.

Back at ringside, Owens set up for a powerbomb on the steps, but Zayn stood n his way. Owens told Zayn to hit him if he meant it. Jey hit Owens with a suicide dive. Jey ordered Zayn to hit Owens with a chair. Jimmy distracted the referee while Jey held Owens, but Zayn didn’t deliver the chair shot. The Usos bickered with Zayn. Owens kicked Jey and dropped him with a Stunner before pinning him…

Kevin Owens beat Jey Uso in 12:25.

Powell’s POV: The best match of the night combined with excellent storytelling. Zayn tried to claim he didn’t hit Owens because he thought the referee was going to catch him, but he clearly had time and couldn’t bring himself to do it. Zayn’s antics with The Bloodline has been my favorite story in pro wrestling lately, and the addition of Owens to the mix makes it even better. I wonder if they will pull the trigger on the Owens and Zayn reunion soon or if this is just foreshadowing something down the road.

Backstage, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky delivered a promo. Bayley spoke about winning the six-woman tag match at Clash at the Castle. Kai spoke about taking over WWE and winning the tag titles. Sky also said they would leave Raw as the new champions…

The Miz was shown rushing through the parking lot while a concerned Ciampa tried to catch up to him. Miz told Ciampa that he was good. Miz opened an SUV door and then Kevin Patrick showed up and tried to speak with Miz, who said he didn’t want to talk about it. As Miz pulled away, Dexter Lumis could be seen sitting in the back of the SUV… [C]

A sponsored video package recapped Johnny Gargano’s surprise appearance on last week’s Raw and his angle with Theory…

Footage from earlier in the day showed Johnny Gargano being interviewed in the seats of the empty arena. Gargano said last Monday meant everything to him. He said that getting the Johnny Wrestling chants again gave him goosebumps. He said it’s not just a nickname because wrestling is his life and he was away from it for nine months. Gargano said he was excited to see Theory because they were like family. Gargano said Theory didn’t have to start at the bottom because of who he knows.

Theory walked into the picture with the Money in the Bank briefcase in hand. Gargano said Theory never even called him when his son was born. Theory took a seat behind Gargano and pointed out that Gargano never called him when he won the U.S. Championship. He said Gargano was jealous because he was watching at home when he made it to WrestleMania. Theory said it’s lonely at the top and told Gargano that he’s swimming with sharks now…

The broadcast team hyped Clash at the Castle and listed it as starting at 1ET. They ran through the event’s lineup…

A video package for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title tournament aired and recapped how the two teams made it to the finals… Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and Bayley made their entrance for the main event… [C] Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah made their entrance…

6. Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky (w/Bayley) vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah in the tournament final for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles. Once both teams were inside the ring, Mike Rome delivered introductions off-camera. Nikki ASH, Doudrop, Tamina, and Dana Brooke were shown awkwardly watching the match on a backstage monitor.

Aliyah did a hit-toss and did the splits, then posed while looking down at Kai, who ended up at ringside. Aliyah went to the floor and was run into the ring steps. Graves said you pay for it when you try to get cute. Rodriguez tried to help, but Kai kicked her from the apron and then Sky hit double knees on Aliyah, who was seated against the barricade. Graves said a count-out would lead to new champions, but legal woman Rodriguez returned to the ring to beat the count. [C]

Aliyah was down and Rodriguez was isolated. Rodriguez was able to fight off both opponents, but she couldn’t tag out. Footage aired of Aliyah having her head slammed onto the ring steps. The broadcast team said she hadn’t moved since then. A short time later, Sky hit the Over The Moonsault for a near fall.

Bayley climbed onto the apron and barked at the referee. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka ran out and chased Bayley into the crowd. Aliyah returned to the apron, took a tag, and dropped off again. Kai performed a sunset Codebreaker. Sky put Rodriguez down with a Crucifix Driver. Meanwhile, Aliyah entered the ring and rolled up Kai and pinned her.

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky in roughly 11:30 to win the tournament for the vacant WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Belair, Bliss, and Asuka returned to the ring to celebrate with the new champions. The broadcast team delivered a final push for Saturday’s WWE Clash at the Castle. A graphic listed Edge, The Street Profits, and The Judgment Day for Raw Talk. The celebration continued with the babyface standing in the ring and jawing at Bayley, Kai, and Sky, who were at ringside, to close the show…

Powell’s POV: I’m surprised by the outcome and not in a good way. I just don’t see any chemistry between Rodriguez and Aliyah. That said, I don’t know where things are going next from a storytelling standpoint, so while I don’t like it in the moment, we’ll need to see where things go from here. It just felt like Bayley’s crew could have used a boost from winning the titles.

Overall, though, I really enjoyed this episode. The pacing was better with a mix of match lengths and some verbal segments. None of the matches felt like they went long just for the sake of going long. The highlight of the night was Owens vs. Jey Uso and the ongoing fun of Sami’s story with The Bloodline. I will be back shortly with my weekly same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Join Colin McGuire for his live review of WWE Clash at the Castle on Saturday afternoon, John Moore for his review of NXT Worlds Collide on Sunday afternoon, and join me for my live review of AEW All Out on Sunday night.