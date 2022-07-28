NFL head coach planning to attend Ric Flair’s Final match, Flair attended the team’s practice today

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ric Flair was a guest of Tennessee Titans’ head coach Mike Vrabel at the team’s training camp practice on Thursday. Flair spoke with the local media afterward (see below) and stated that Vrabel reached out and invited him to speak to the team. Vrabel also spoke to the media and said he grew up a fan of Flair and plans to attend the Ric Flair’s Last Match event on Sunday night in Nashville.

Powell’s POV: Flair said his favorite player in the NFL currently is Titans’ running back Derrick Henry. As someone who has Henry in two of my three keeper fantasy football leagues, Flair and I are on the same page (though Minnesota Vikings’ wide receiver Justin Jefferson is at the top of my list if we remove fantasy football from the equation). Join me for my live review of the Ric Flair’s Last Match event on Sunday night.

So @RicFlairNatrBoy on being a fan of now #Titans coach @CoachVrabel50 since his days playing in New England: pic.twitter.com/GhPHeKVsML — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) July 28, 2022

Coach Mike Vrabel on inviting @RicFlairNatrBoy to practice today: pic.twitter.com/qd8jOTHSPl — Teresa Walker (@TeresaMWalker) July 28, 2022