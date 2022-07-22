WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: The lineup for the SummerSlam Eve show

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at the Castle

-“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. “New Day” Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods

-Aliyah vs. Lacey Evans

-Maximum Male Models debut their 2022 Beachwear Collection

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live on Friday from Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as the airs Friday on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).