NXT makes additional talent cuts (updated)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has released Alexander Wolfe (Axel Tischer), Ezra Judge (EJ Nduka Jr.), and Skyler Story (Brandi Pawalek) from their contracts, according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com. As previously noted, referees Drake Wuertz and Jake Clemons were also released today.

Powell’s POV: Wolfe appeared on last night’s NXT television show and was attacked by fellow Imperium members Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel following his loss to Killian Dain. Judge is a former football player and bodybuilder who was signed to a developmental deal in 2019. Story worked as Brandi Lauren and Ava Storie on the independent scene.

Update: WWE has also released Jessamyn Duke and Vanessa Borne (Danielle Kamela).