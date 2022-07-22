07/22 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: More on Vince McMahon’s retirement, Stephanie McMahon’s sendoff for her father, The Street Profits and Madcap Moss vs. The Usos and Theory, Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey meet face to face, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Maxxine debuts

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: More on Vince McMahon’s retirement, Stephanie McMahon’s sendoff for her father, The Street Profits and Madcap Moss vs. The Usos and Theory, Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey meet face to face, Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Maxxine debuts, and more (43:03)…

Click here for the July 22 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.