6/27 WWE Raw results: Powell’s live review of John Cena’s 20th Anniversary celebration, AEW wrestlers submit Cena videos, a 20-man battle royal for a spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match, a six-woman elimination match for a spot in the MITB ladder match, Jey Uso vs. Montez Ford

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,518)

Live from Laredo, Texas at Sames Auto Arena

Aired June 27, 2022 on USA Network

[Hour One] Footage aired from earlier in the day of John Cena arriving backstage and being applauded by a number of wrestlers, referees, broadcast team members, and other crew members. Babyfaces and heels applauded him, aside from Becky Lynch, who sat on a production crate and looked down. Michael Hayes wore a yellow pimp suit with a black hat, as only PS Hayes can…

The broadcast team was Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton… A group of wrestlers were in the ring for a Last Chance Money in the Bank battle royal qualifier. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Riddle received televised entrances…

1. The Last Chance Money in the Bank Battle Royal qualifier. The entrants included Mustafa Ali, Shanky, R-Truth, Shelton Benjamin, Doph Ziggler, Jinder Mahal, Akira Tozawa, Reggie, Ciampa, The Miz, Ricochet, AJ Styles, T-Bar, Veer Mahaan, and the previously mentioned Mysterios, Nakamura, and Riddle. Tozawa was the first man eliminated, and Benjamin was a close second.

Mahaan was eliminated by Rey and Ali. Truth was eliminated by Mahal and Shanky. Mahal turned on Shanky by eliminating him. Styles eliminated Mahal. T-Bar pressed Reggie over his head and tossed him onto Mahal and Shanky on the floor to eliminate him heading into a break. [C]

Footage aired of Ciampa eliminating Ali during the break. Styles eliminated Ciampa. Miz avoided a 619 and then DDT’d Rey, but he failed to eliminate him. Dom tried to clothesline Ziggler over the top and ended up tumbling over and eliminating himself. Ziggler and Miz eliminated Rey and then bumped fists. Miz tossed Riddle over the top rope, but he skinned the cat.

T-Bar tossed Ricochet off the apron, but Ricochet landed on one of the ladders that were set up at ringside and got back onto the apron. Ricochet performed a head-scissors move that sent T-Bar off the apron to eliminate him from the match. [C]

The remaining entrants were Riddle, Miz, Nakamura, Styles, Ricochet, and Ziggler. Miz leapt from the ropes and sold a knee injury when he landed. Miz rolled to ringside and was treated by trainers. Nakamura eliminated Ziggler, then Riddle eliminated Nakamura. Ricochet was eliminated.

The final two (along with Miz at ringside) were Riddle and Styles. As Styles set up for a Phenomenal Forearm, Miz pulled him off the apron to eliminate him. Miz returned to the ring and the broadcast team said there was nothing wrong with his knee.

Miz tried and failed to eliminate Riddle, who then put him down with a Draping DDT. Miz stuffed an RKO attempt and then hit the Skull Crushing Finale. Miz charged at Riddle, who used his legs to pull Miz onto the apron with him. Riddle dropped Miz with an RKO on the apron, and then Miz fell to the floor to give Riddle the win.

Riddle won a 20-man battle royal in 19:25 to qualify for the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Powell’s POV: I saw Riddle winning a last chance qualifier coming a mile away. I’m surprised that so many people seemed to forget that WWE loves these second chance qualifiers and didn’t think Riddle was going to be in the MITB ladder match, especially after it was announced that he could only challenge Roman Reigns again if he wins the MITB match. The Miz injury bit was a new twist on him or another heel hiding out at ringside until the end of the match.

The broadcast team spoke about the updated MITB entrants list. Smith said that Kevin Owens match against Ezekiel/Elias/Elrod had to be rescheduled, but he didn’t offer any explanation. Graves announced an elimination match with Becky Lynch vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH vs. Shayna Baszler vs. Zia Li vs. Tamina in an elimination match as another Last Chance qualifier. Bobby Lashley vs. Alpha Academy with Theory as special enforcer was also announced for later in the show…

“The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins spoke backstage about John Cena appearing on the show. Cena joined them. Dawkins said they qualified for the match by winning via count-out. Cena gave them a pep talk while talking about the various titles they’ve held. Ford pointed at the “Never Give Up” slogan on Cena’s t-shirt. The Profits got fired up. They still want the smoke…

The Usos made their entrance for Jey’s match against Montez Ford… [C]

Shawn Michaels, Big Show (Paul Wight), Booker T, Daniel Bryan (Bryan Danielson), Trish Stratus, and Triple H all delivered brief testimonials about John Cena. Most of the participants sent their videos from home…

Powell’s POV: It’s nice to see AEW allowed Wight and Bryan Danielson to submit videos regarding Cena. Is the ice slowly cracking between the two companies?

Riddle was interviewed by Kevin Patrick. Riddle was fired about about qualifying for the MITB match and said, “The Bro’s going to Vegas”… The Street Profits made their entrance…

2. Montez Ford (w/Angelo Dawkins) vs. Jey Uso (w/Jimmy Uso). Smith acknowledged that the teams were 1-1 against one another in singles competition heading into their tag title match at MITB. Ford sent Jey to ringside. Jey stuffed a kick from the apron and ended up running Ford into the barricade. [C]

Jey popped up Ford and performed a neckbreaker on the way down for a near fall. Graves asked viewers to imagine what would happen when these teams meet on Saturday “for the only championships that matter.” Ford came back with a Blockbuster for a close near fall of his own. A short time later, Ford hit a top rope frog splash and scored the pin…

Montez Ford defeated Jey Uso in 9:50.

Powell’s POV: A good match that put the Profits up 2-1 in the series of singles matches between the two tag teams. I wonder if they will leave it as is or if we’ll get Dawkins vs. Jimmy on Smackdown.

Rey and Dom were shown walking backstage when they were approached by Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Balor said Rey’s twenty-year anniversary is coming up soon too. He said Rey is loved and respected by everyone in the business, then questioned why he can’t teach Dom. Priest said Judgment Day wants to take over the whole place. He said their door is open. Priest spoke directly to Dom about how the door is especially open to people who have leaders that lead them down the wrong path. Rey got upset and called for a tag match next week in San Diego…

Smith hyped a John Cena career retrospective for after the break… [C]

Powell’s POV: That was an interesting development with Priest and Balor appearing to court Dom in front of his own father. It will be interesting to see if they actually pull the trigger by having Dom turn on his father in their hometown of San Diego next week.

A series of John Cena still shots were shown from various points of his career… The Cena career retrospective video aired.

[Hour Two] The video focused on Cena’s in-ring career, his work with Make-A-Wish, appearances at the Tribute to the Troops events, and his crossover into Hollywood…

Powell’s POV: The usual exceptional work by WWE’s production team.

Kevin Patrick stood in the ring and introduced The Miz as his guest for an interview. Unfortunately, Marjo’s daughter did not accompany her husband.