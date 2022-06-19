What's happening...

Tim White dead at age 68

June 19, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Longtime WWE referee and road agent Tim White died on Sunday at age 68. The cause of death was not disclosed. Read the WWE announcement regarding his death at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: A shoulder injury ended White’s career as a referee. He also worked as a road agent for the company and was a close friend and road companion of the legendary Andre the Giant. White also owned The Friendly Tap bar in Rhode Island, which was used on WWE television several times over the years. My condolences to White’s family and many friends.

