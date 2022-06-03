AEW Dynamite preview: The latest card for Wednesday’s TBS show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-A battle royal opens the show

-The battle royal winner faces Jon Moxley in the main event to advance to the Forbidden Door for a chance to compete for the Interim AEW World Championship

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. David Finlay

Powell’s POV: The company has not officially announced how the interim champion will be crowned at the June 26 pay-per-view. My best guess is that Moxley or the battle royal winner will face Hiroshi Tanahashi at the pay-per-view to become the new champion, as CM Punk was scheduled to defend the AEW World Championship against the NJPW star in the show’s main event. I’m totally speculating, but I wonder if the lack of details regarding the Forbidden Door match is because NJPW officials still need to sign off on it.

Dynamite will be live on Wednesday from Independence, Missouri at Cable Dahmer Arena (Rampage will be taped the same night). Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesday on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).