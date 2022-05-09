What's happening...

WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: WWE Women’s Tag Team Title match set for Friday’s Fox show

May 9, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Friday’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show.

-Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler and Natalya for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will include the fallout from last night’s WrestleMania Backlash event. The show will be live tonight from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena. Join me for our weekly live review of Smackdown as it airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. My same night audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

