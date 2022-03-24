Impact Wrestling releases its schedule for WrestleCon meet and greets during WrestleMania weekend

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling released the following schedule for WrestleCon meet and greets.

IMPACT Wrestling will make a splash in Dallas during the biggest weekend of the year in pro wrestling – back-to-back shows are confirmed, including dream matches spanning the wrestling globe, and 20 confirmed autograph-signing sessions.

Let’s start with the in-ring action at WrestleCon in Dallas on April 1st …

Multiverse of Matches will start at 9 p.m. CT, featuring dream matches that span the wrestling landscape. For instance, The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson) step into the ring against The Briscoe Brothers; and Chris Sabin goes one-on-one against Jay White. Also confirmed for Multiverse of Matches: Eddie Edwards vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Alex Shelley vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey, the latest leg of Deonna Purrazzo’s “Champ Champ Challenge,” the return of Ultimate X and more.

Round two of the in-ring action set for WrestleCon starts at midnight CT, featuring a return of the popular flashback IMPACT Provincial Wrestling Federation (IPWF). All of the IPWF stars from the mid-1980s will be in-action, including Bill Ding (Trey Miguel), DJ 2 Large (Moose), Sex Ferguson (Doc Gallows), Chad 2Badd (Karl Anderson), Ladybird Johnson (Havok), Georgia Cobb (Jordynne Grace), Rip Rayzor (Ace Austin), Jazzy Fitbody (Madison Rayne) and others.

At WrestleCon …

IMPACT will have a room inside WrestleCon at the Fairmont Hotel for EVERYTHING IMPACT. There will be t-shirts for sale, as well as sweatshirts, hoodies, baseball hats and more. There also will be a large supply of match-used memorabilia, including turnbuckles, ring skirts, garbage can lids and more. IMPACT will have photos for sale, both autographed and unsigned.

The first 25 buyers at IMPACT’s WrestleCon booth on Friday and Saturday will receive one random autographed IMPACT item. (Minimum purchase: $75)

Sign Here, Please

IMPACT Stars will be signing autographs and posing for photos on Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the all-IMPACT room at WrestleCon. Here is the schedule:

THURSDAY, MARCH 31

6-7:30pm: John E. Bravo

FRIDAY, APRIL 1

9–10:30am: Gia Miller & Madison Rayne

10:30am–12noon: Josh Alexander & Savannah Evans

1pm–2:30pm: Trey Miguel, Giselle Shaw & Havok

2:30pm–4pm: Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)

SATURDAY, APRIL 2

9–10:30am: Rich Swann & Willie Mack

10:30am–12noon: Jordynne Grace & Eddie Edwards

12pm–1pm: Moose & Steve Maclin

Meet & Greets At The Wrestling Shows

There are two great Meet & Greet opportunities at the Friday night IMPACT shows. Here’s the schedule:

Pre-Show: “Speedball” Mike Bailey & Chelsea Green

Between Shows: Deonna Purrazzo & Lady Frost

Tickets to both IMPACT shows are available. Go to: https://highspotslive.com/ products/impact-wrestling- april-1st-9-00-pm-cst.

Powell’s POV: We are looking for reports from all of the WrestleMania weekend events. If you are going to a show or a meet and greet and want to share details from your experience, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com