WWE 205 Live preview: The lineup for tonight’s show

January 21, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-James Drake vs. Bodhi Hayward.

-Draco Anthony vs. Javier Bernal.

-Fallon Henley vs. Lash Legend.

Powell’s POV: 205 Live streams Fridays on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. We have an opening if there are any volunteers interested in covering 205 Live on a weekly basis. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

