Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s Impact Wrestling Hard To Kill pay-per-view event received a majority A grade from 58 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 28 percent of the vote.

-27 percent of our voters gave best match of the night honors to Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo in a Texas Death Match for the Knockouts Title. Josh Alexander vs. Jonah finished second with 22 percent of the vote. Jonathan Gresham vs. Chris Sabin for the ROH World Championship finished third with 20 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B grade and I felt that Alexander vs. Jonah was the best match of the night. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls, which are available following Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT, WWE Smackdown, and pay-per-view events.