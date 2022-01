CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has extended the contract of broadcast team member Tony Schiavone for an additional two years. Schiavone made the announcement on the latest What Happened When podcast at AdFreeShows.com.

Powell’s POV: Congratulations to Schiavone on the extension of his deal. It’s been really fun to see him return to pro wrestling and rediscover his passion for the industry following his long absence. H/T to F4WOnline.