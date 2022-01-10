WWE Raw in Philadelphia (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A show, AEW Dark Elevation, Colonel DeBeers, Tamina Snuka, Ruby Soho, Buff Bagwell, Chris Adonis, Bad Luck Fale, Luke Williams, Bull Nakano

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. The show will feature another appearance by WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Philadelphia, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Raleigh, North Carolina, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Omaha, Nebraska, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Colonel DeBeers (Edward Wiskoski) is 77 today.

-Jerry Estrada is 64 today.

-Negro Casas (José Casas Ruiz) is 62 today.

-Marcus “Buff” Bagwell is 52 today.

-Donovan Morgan (Andrew Vassos) is 46 today.

-Tamina Snuka (Sarona Moana-Marie Reiher Snuka-Polamalu) is 44 today.

-The late Pez Whatley (Pezavan Whatley) was born on January 10, 1951. He died of a heart attack at age 54 on January 18, 2005.

-The late Brian Lawler was born on January 10, 1972. Lawler died on July 29, 2018.

-Former WWE broadcast team member Todd Grisham turned 46 on Sunday.

-Ruby Soho (Dori Prange) turned 31 on Sunday.

-The late Silver King (Cesar Cuauhtémoc Gonzalez Barron) was born on January 9, 1968. He died of a heart attack at age 51 on May 11, 2019.

-Luke Williams (Brian Wickens) turned 75 on Saturday.

-Rey Misterio Sr. (Miguel Angel Lopez Díaz) turned 64 on Saturday.

-Bull Nakano (Keiko Nakano) turned 54 on Saturday.

-Bad Luck Fale (Fale Simitaitoko) turned 40 on Saturday.

-Chris Adonis (Chris Mordetzky) turned 39 on Saturday.

-The late Tony Halme, who wrestled as Ludvig Borga, took his own life at age 47 on January 8, 2010.

-The late Bobby Jaggers (Robert Jeaudoin) was born on January 8, 1948. He died at age 64 on September 30, 2012.