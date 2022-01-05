1/5 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 results: Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Kenta vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the IWGP U.S. Championship, Tetsuya Naito vs. Jeff Cobb, Mayu Iwatani and Starlight Kid vs. Saya Kamitani and Tam Nakano, Sanada vs. Great-O-Khan

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Wrestle Kingdom 16 – Night Two”

January 5, 2022 in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome

Broadcast live on New Japan World and FITE.TV

1. Togi Makabe, Yuji Nagata, and Tomoaki Honma defeated Gedo, Jado, and Bad Luck Fale.

2. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima, and Master Wato beat El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Taka Michinoku.

3. Shingo Takagi, Hiromu Takahashi, and Bushi over Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and Douki.

4. Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask defeated Taiji Ishimori & El Phantasmo and Ryusuke Taguchi & Rocky Romero to retain the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Tag Titles.

5. Saya Kamitani and Tam Nakano over Mayu Iwatani and Starlight Kid.

6. Minoru Suzuki defeated Cima, Chase Owens, and Toru Yano in a four-way to win the King of Pro Wrestling trophy.

7. Evil, Sho, and Yujiro Takahashi defeated Hirooki Goto, Yoshi-Hashi and Yoh to retain the Never Openweight Six-Man Tag Titles.

8. Sanada beat Great-O-Khan.

9. Tetsuya Naito over Jeff Cobb.

10. Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Kenta to win the IWGP U.S. Championship.

11. Kazuchika Okada defeated Will Ospreay to retain the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.