AEW Dynamite preview: The Winter is Coming lineup

December 9, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of the AEW Dynamite television show.

-“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson for the AEW World Championship.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb.

-MJF vs. Dante Martin for the Dynamite Diamond Ring.

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Garland, Texas at Curtis Cullwell Center. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members.

We are looking for reports from the AEW event in Texas. If you are going to this show or another upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

