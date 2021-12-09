NXT UK TV preview: The card for today’s Peacock and WWE Network show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for today’s NXT UK television show.
-“Pretty Deadly” Lewis Howley and Sam Stoker vs. “Moustache Mountain” Tyler Bate and Trent Seven for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships against
-Sha Samuels vs. Sam Gradwell.
-Emilia McKenzie vs. Blair Davenport.
Powell’s POV: NXT UK streams Thursday afternoons at 2CT/3ET on Peacock and WWE Network. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ reviews are typically available on Thursdays, and his members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available by Friday morning.
Be the first to comment