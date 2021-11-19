11/19 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Minoru Suzuki vs. Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid with X Division Title match ramifications for Turning Point, Knockouts Tag Champions The IInspriration vs. Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren in a non-title match, Doc Gallows vs. Hikuleo

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Minoru Suzuki vs. Josh Alexander, Steve Maclin vs. Laredo Kid with X Division Title match ramifications for Turning Point, Knockouts Tag Champions The IInspriration vs. Kimber Lee and Brandi Lauren in a non-title match, Doc Gallows vs. Hikuleo, and more (15:36)…

Click here for the November 19 Impact Wrestling audio review.

