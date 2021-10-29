10/29 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss in a Trick or Street Fight, and more

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,157)

Live from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena

Aired October 29, 2021 on FS1

[Hour One] The AC/DC opening aired and then Michael Cole and Pat McAfee checked in on commentary. They hyped the Trick or Street Fight tag match…

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair made her entrance. Flair said she’s not keeping count of how many times she’s won the championship because that’s what the fans do. She said she’s not only the face of the division, she’s the face of the entire company.

Flair said that when others win the title they celebrate as if it is the biggest day of their life. “When Charlotte Flair wins a title, it’s just another Friday,” Flair said. She said order has been restored after last week’s drama. She said the women need a leader and someone who will bring out the best in them, which is her.

Sasha Banks made her entrance. Banks joined Flair inside the ring and said that Flair doesn’t care about the other women, she only cares about holding them down. Banks started to talk about a title match, but Flair cut her off and said it’s selfish.

Flair said she’s giving Banks countless chances and always beats her. Flair said she spoke with Sonya Deville and told her that a new face deserves a championship opportunity. Banks asked if she was being gracious or scared.

Shotzi drove her tank to ringside. She told Flair that if she was looking for someone she’s never faced before, then she’s her girl. A “Shotzi” chant broke out. Flair said Shotzi drove a tank to the ring and must be ready for battle. Flair told Shotzi that she would have her match on the spot. Magically, Cole and the production team knew that it was a “championship contenders match” rather than a title match… [C]

Powell’s POV: Flair placed a little emphasis on “last week’s drama” during her promo in a fun way. I’m down for Flair vs. Shotzi. I’m still shocked that WWE never bothered to advertise anything for this show beyond the Halloween themed tag team match. It’s a big change from two weeks ago when they loaded up the FS1 show and went head-to-head with AEW Rampage for thirty minutes.

1. Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Shotzi in a non-title match. Sasha Banks watched the match from ringside. Cole said Shotzi told him that she drives the tank to ringside because of her desire to mow down the competition. Flair caught Shotzi on the ropes and tripped her so that the back of her head hit the top turnbuckle pad. Flair covered her for a two count.

Shotzi caught Flair in an inside cradle for a two count. A short time later, Shotzi hit a step-up enzuigiri and got a two count moments later. Shotzi went up top, but Flair rolled to ringside. Shotzi ran the ropes, only to have Flair hit her with a punch from the floor. Flair and Banks jawed at one another. Shotzi performed a suicide dive that came up short because she hit her feet on the ropes. Shotzi sat up and howled. [C]

Shotzi performed a huracanrana from the ropes for a near fall. Flair came back with a big boot that knocked Shotzi to ringside. Flair dove to ringside and landed on her feet. Shotzi put her down with a kick and then rolled her back inside the ring with encouragement from Banks. Shotzi covered Flair for a two count.

Flair avoided a step-up enzuigiri and went for a Figure Eight, but Shotzi caught her in an inside cradle for a near fall. Shotzi got another near fall and then Flair rallied and shoved her face first into the turnbuckle. Flair went for a moonsault. Shotzi rolled over, but Flair landed on her feet and then performed a standing moonsault for another near fall.

Flair set up for the Figure Eight again. Shotzi kicked Flair off. Banks climbed onto the apron. Shotzi ran toward Banks and stopped short, then Flair blasted her with a forearm and followed up the Natural Selection before pinning her.

Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Shotzi in 11:55 in a non-title match.

After the match, Banks checked on Shotzi, who shoved her to the mat. Flair got the attention of Banks and then Shotzi clotheslined Banks. Shotzi attacked threw repeated kicks in the corner. Shotzi got Banks to her feet and put her right back down with a forearm. When Banks stood up, Shotzi hit her with an enzuigiri.

Banks got to her knees on the apron. Shotzi hit her with a knee strike through the ropes. At ringside. Shotzi ran Banks into the tank, the barricade, and the tank again. Shotzi rolled Banks back inside the ring and then performed a top rope senton splash. Shotzi stood over Banks and howled…

Powell’s POV: The match was entertaining, but something appeared to be off with the finish. I’m guessing that Banks was supposed to be on the apron sooner, but I’m not entirely sure. Shotzi’s turn would have packed more of a punch had she been more established as a babyface on Smackdown. I really liked Shotzi as a babyface in NXT. I guess we’ll see how she does as a heel going forward.

Kayla Braxton interviewed Jeff Hardy on the backstage ring set. Hardy said he was pumped to be back on Smackdown and mentioned challenging for a title that he’s never held before. Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss showed up. Moss told a cornball Halloween joke and then he and Corbin laughed hysterically before walking away. Hardy told Braxton it was good to be back on Smackdown…

The broadcast team said sanctions had been levied against Brock Lesnar in addition to his indefinite suspension. They said they would share the details after the break… [C]