08/18 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Chris Jericho vs. MJF, The Young Bucks vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW Tag Titles, Darby Allin and Sting vs. “2.0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker in a Texas Tornado match, Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage, Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho vs. MJF in the Fifth Labour of Jericho, The Young Bucks vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW Tag Titles, Darby Allin and Sting vs. “2.0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker in a Texas Tornado match, Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage, Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford, and more (31:41)…

