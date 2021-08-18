What's happening...

08/18 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Chris Jericho vs. MJF, The Young Bucks vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW Tag Titles, Darby Allin and Sting vs. “2.0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker in a Texas Tornado match, Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage, Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford

August 18, 2021

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Chris Jericho vs. MJF in the Fifth Labour of Jericho, The Young Bucks vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus for the AEW Tag Titles, Darby Allin and Sting vs. “2.0” Matt Lee and Jeff Parker in a Texas Tornado match, Ricky Starks vs. Brian Cage, Thunder Rosa vs. Penelope Ford, and more (31:41)…

Click here for the August 18 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.