NJPW Strong preview: Tag Team Turbulence tournament finals, six-man tag match, and a singles match

July 30, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-“The Good Brothers” Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Brody King and Chris Dickinson in the Tag Team Turbulence tournament finals.

-Kevin Knight vs. Bateman.

-Adrian Quest, Fred Rosser, and Karl Fredericks vs. Misterioso, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson.

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Saturday mornings.

