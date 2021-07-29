What's happening...

AEW Dynamite viewership for Fight For The Fallen

July 29, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show produced 1.108 million viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thursday of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down slightly from the 1.148 million viewership count from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite drew a .45 in the 18-49 demographic, up a tick from the .44 drawn in the same demo last week. Last year’s Fight For The Fallen delivered 788,000 viewers while running opposite NXT on USA Network.

