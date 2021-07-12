AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, Brian Pillman Jr., and Griff Garrison vs. Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Luther, and Serpentico.
-Darby Allin vs. Angelico.
-Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart.
-Alan “5” Angels vs. Brian Cage.
-Lee Johnson vs. Jungle Boy.
-Red Velvet vs. Leila Grey.
-Tay Conti vs. Labrava.
-Matt Hardy vs. Fuego Del Sol.
-Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Dean.
-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Baron Black.
-Rhio vs. Amber Nova.
-KiLynn King vs. Yuka Sakazaki.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.
