AEW Dark Elevation preview: The card for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn, Brian Pillman Jr., and Griff Garrison vs. Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Luther, and Serpentico.

-Darby Allin vs. Angelico.

-Hikaru Shida vs. Julia Hart.

-Alan “5” Angels vs. Brian Cage.

-Lee Johnson vs. Jungle Boy.

-Red Velvet vs. Leila Grey.

-Tay Conti vs. Labrava.

-Matt Hardy vs. Fuego Del Sol.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Shawn Dean.

-Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Baron Black.

-Rhio vs. Amber Nova.

-KiLynn King vs. Yuka Sakazaki.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the Elevation broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.